Green Buffaloes coach Bilton Musonda has described last Sunday’s home win over struggling Mighty Mufulira Wanderers as a stepping stone in the early stages of the 2019/20 FAZ Super Division campaign.

Buffaloes beat Mighty 1-0 at home in Lusaka to bounce back from their Week One 2-0 away defeat against Nkana on August 31 in a match the Army side looked convincing against their hosts but were punished by a more clinical side.

“We have picked some positives. We came into the game after our first loss in Kitwe so we needed this game. This is now the start of our season,” Musonda said.

“So now that we won the game, we are going into the next game with a positive mind. For us now this is the stepping stone.

“There is no difference in the way we played in Kitwe; it is just the same as we played against Mighty. You win some, you lose some.”

Buffaloes head to Solwezi this Saturday to face new boys Kansanshi Dynamos who are seeking to rebound following last Sunday’s 1-0 away loss to second placed Napsa Stars.

