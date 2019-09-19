George Lwandamina is pleased to see his second-string Zesco United team produce an efficient performance in Wednesday’s 3-0 away win over Nakambala Leopards.

Lwandamina rested half of his regular starters so far this season for the trip to Mazabuka that saw goalkeeper Dieudonne Ntibahezwa start in place of first-choice Jacob Banda.

Defender Adrian Chama, who joined Zesco on loan from Green Buffaloes this season, also made his first league start.

David Owino, Quadri Kola, Kondwani Mtonga and Winston Kalengo were the other rare starters in this Week Two, mid-week away date.

“Yes, it was part of the game plan. As you are aware, we have a lot of games to be played. We are in the CAF Champions League plus the local league, so you have to create a bigger pool of players from where you can pick from then the deficit will never be felt,” Lwandamina said.

However, none were on target in the match striker Jesse Were scored a hat-trick to propel Zesco to the summit of the FAZ Super Division table on maximum 6 points from two games played.

The match also came three days after Zesco drew 1-1 away in Tanzania against Young Africans in a CAF Champions League pre-group stage, first leg match on September 14.

Zesco return to action this Saturday when they host winless Lumwana Radiants in a Week Three fixture in Ndola before hosting Young Africans on September 28 in their pre-group stage, final leg match.

[Read 1 times, 1 reads today]