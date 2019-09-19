Ex-Chipolopolo star defender Joseph Musonda’s playing days at Nkana are over following the expiry of his contract last July.

Nkana have not registered Musonda, the 2012 Africa Cup winner, for the 2019/2020 season.

Nkana Chief Executive Officer Charles Chakatazya said the club is weighing up options of engaging Musonda, 42, on the technical bench.

‘His contract ended in July but we have not structured another one. On the players list he is not one of us,’ Chakatazya said.

‘He may join maybe the technical bench either on the youth or senior team. Once we finish talking to him we will give you the correct direction,’ he said.

Musonda has already been linked with a move to some clubs.

‘I am still playing; I still have the power to play for more years. You know age is just a number,’ Musonda said.

‘I want to show the nation that with discipline and handwork you can still play at an advanced age. I want to inspire young players,’ he said.

Musonda, who has 108 caps for the Chipolopolo, was a member of the Nkana side that won Super Division titles in 1999 and 2001.

He also had stints at Kalulushi Modern Stars, Tazara Express, Zesco United and Zanaco.

Musonda moved to South Africa where he featured for Free State Stars, Golden Arrows and Polokwane City.

Noted with thanks.Very interesting!Received, thank you.

[Read 1 times, 1 reads today]