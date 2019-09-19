Deputy Parliamentary Chief Whip Tutwa Ngulube has dragged Lusaka lawyer John Sangwa of Simeza and Sangwa Associates to the Law Association of Zambia (LAZ) for alleged professional misconduct.

Mr. Ngulube, who is also Lusaka lawyer, has consequently raised a complaint before the LAZ legal practitioners committee claiming that Mr. Sangwa has allegedly misconducted himself on professional grounds.

This is contained in a letter addressed to LAZ and released to ZNBC News in Lusaka.

Mr. Ngulube has alleged that Mr Sangwa has violated rule 37 sub-rule three of the legal practioner rules of 2002.

This is in reference to the letter that Mr. Sangwa recently wrote to President Edgar Lungu over the Constitutional dispensation in Zambia.

Last week, Mr Sangwa wrote to the President begging him to uphold the Constitution by withdrawing the Constitution of Zambia (Amendment) Bill No.10 of 2019 and accepting that having been elected twice to the office of President of Zambia, he was not eligible for a third term

