The Zambia Centre for Interparty Dialogue (ZCID) has supported the constitution amendment bill number 10 of 2019.

ZCID Constitutional Committee chairperson Chilufya Tayali says 32 out of the 35 ZCID affiliates resolved to support the bill after a meeting that was held in Lusaka.

Mr. Tayali says other affiliates of the ZCID that did not take part in the meeting are at liberty to present their individual political party submission before the parliamentary select committee.

He says ZCID believes that Bill number 10 is a true reflection of the resolutions of the National Dialogue Forum (NDF)

Mr Tayali, who is also opposition Economic and Equity Party (EEP), the leader was speaking when he presented submissions before the Parliamentary select committee on the Constitution Bill number 10 of 2019.

And MMD president Felix Mutati has supported the re-introduction of deputy ministers.

Mr Mutati said this can be achieved if the government considers compressing the number of ministers in Cabinet

