Deputy Parliamentary Chief Whip Tutwa Ngulube has warned UPND Leader Hakainde Hichilema that he risks going back to jail if he continues misleading Zambians on various issues affecting the nation.

Mr Ngulube says the declaration of hunger a national disaster by Mr Hichilema was unlawful because he does not hold any public office in the country.

He said when he appeared on the Hot Seat Programme on Hot FM that Mr Hichilema’s lawyers must start advising him as he risks committing treason if he continues on the path he has taken.

Mr Ngulube said the declaration of a national disaster is a preserve of the Republican President and not an ordinary citizen like Mr Hichilema who is just an opposition Leader.

“He risks going back to Mukobeko where he spent months if he does not change his ways, why has he chosen to ignore authorities in his quest donate stuff. This will land him in problems”, he said.

And on the mealie meal donated to Bauleni by Mr Hichilema, Mr Ngulube challenged the opposition leader to take the food to Southern province where people do not have food.

He said there is no farmer in Bauleni who did not harvest anything in the 2018/2019 farming season because of climate change for him to donate the food.

Mr Ngulube accused the opposition Leader of politicking over the food shortages which have affected Zambians in various parts of the country.

“Let him take the food to people who voted for him and are keeping him in the opposition. Leave the Bauleni people alone”, Mr Ngulube said.

