Deputy Parliamentary Chief Whip Tutwa Ngulube has warned UPND Leader Hakainde Hichilema that he risks going back to jail if he continues misleading Zambians on various issues affecting the nation.
Mr Ngulube says the declaration of hunger a national disaster by Mr Hichilema was unlawful because he does not hold any public office in the country.
He said when he appeared on the Hot Seat Programme on Hot FM that Mr Hichilema’s lawyers must start advising him as he risks committing treason if he continues on the path he has taken.
Mr Ngulube said the declaration of a national disaster is a preserve of the Republican President and not an ordinary citizen like Mr Hichilema who is just an opposition Leader.
“He risks going back to Mukobeko where he spent months if he does not change his ways, why has he chosen to ignore authorities in his quest donate stuff. This will land him in problems”, he said.
And on the mealie meal donated to Bauleni by Mr Hichilema, Mr Ngulube challenged the opposition leader to take the food to Southern province where people do not have food.
He said there is no farmer in Bauleni who did not harvest anything in the 2018/2019 farming season because of climate change for him to donate the food.
Mr Ngulube accused the opposition Leader of politicking over the food shortages which have affected Zambians in various parts of the country.
“Let him take the food to people who voted for him and are keeping him in the opposition. Leave the Bauleni people alone”, Mr Ngulube said.
Iwe ka Tutwa, so you want Hakainde to “take food to people who voted for him” in southern province while your PF will take food to Muchinga and Luapula? What kind of thinking is this? We all know that Kalusa was clowning as usual but there is no need of threats of treason.
Hw can something that is null and void be a crime?
The Privatization Thief and Money Laundering thief deserves to be behind bars.
Nanga wamene uyu ni cani kansi? Is he competing for the Sycophant Gold?
Tutwa is officially in the same league with Ntewewe and his band of boot lickers. Lusambo is still the champion of licking boots but at least li fontini or ififtini, nomba imwe ba Tutwa nabu lawyer bwenu…this is actually very sad
What has become of Tutwa? He used to speak sensible things apa manje something else??…………..Is he aspiring to be Minister?
What good can come from someone with the name of a scavenger?
Is he not scavenging for PF recognition in the usual “Muzungu wa black Anikonde?”
Pilato was right! We have a group of hungry useful I’d!0ts competing for $tupidity and Uselessness! Leave HH alone and stop choking with jealousy and hatred! Just admit you have been outdone on visionary leadership! You are waiting for people to start collapsing and dying before you declare SOS for international assistance. Declaration of a Disaster does not mean people are dying! Visionary leaders use it as a call to action over an impending disaster! What thinking is that where you want to wait for people to start dying like flies before taking action? If you don’t have anything good to say about anyone, do two thing. $hut up! Do your…
And in what capacity are you Tute Ngulube giving those threats
These are not threats! HH likes daring the govt with illegalities. He’s literally inciting anarchy.
Does he want to run a parallel govt in a democratic nation? ECL is just TOO tolerant! HH is actually OVERSTEPPING his boundary.
He incited the immediate past UK H/ commissioner. Now see what’s being posted on Opera News about UK.
He’ll indeed land in jail on this path. His foresight is slowly deteriorating.
Nomination of best political comedians for 2019. Who do you think will win the contest for 2019?
1. Tutwa Ngulube
2.Bowan Lusambo
3. Andrew Ntewewe
4.Sunday Chanda
5. Mumbi Phir
6.Anthonio Mwanza
Has this man heard of freedom of speech & expressing one’s own opinion?