Junior Shepolopolo on Friday made a modest start at the inaugural COSAFA U17 Women’s Cup in Mauritius with a 1-1 draw against Uganda.

But Shepolopolo rallied after Uganda had taken the lead just after the hour-mark to snatch a late equalizer to earn a vital point in the tournament’s opening game.

Captain Juliet Nalukenge put Uganda ahead from the penalty spot in the 62nd minute following a foul on Kevin Nakacwa.

But it took the last five minutes of the match for Junior Shepolopolo to equalize through a stunning effort from 64th minute substitute Shelly Masumo.

Shepolopolo and Uganda have a points and are two points behind leaders and host Mauritius who beat Comoros 5-1 in the days second game.

Shepolopolo will face Comoros in their penultimate Group A match on September 22.

