Students are concerned with failure by opposition parties to provide an alternative form of governance in Zambia, says Zambia National Students Unions (ZANASU).

In an interview today, ZANASU President Misheck Kakonde says it was saddening that National Democratic Congress (NDC) Party leader, Chishimba Kambwili, has focused his politics on slandering others, spreading hate and falsehood as opposed to good politics where leaders must engage into real-based issues.

“For instance, instead of constantly condemning things he was once part to such as debt contraction by the PF administration, we as students would like to hear the alternatives that his party offers, the NDC manifesto on things such as the provision of quality education, healthcare, etc. It appears we all don’t know what Mr. Kambwili stands for on these matters since he has concentrated his politics on spreading bitterness against the administration than giving the alternative policy direction,” said Mr. Kakonde.

Mr. Kakonde questioned about activities Mr. Kambwili can could not which he couldn’t do until at a time he was expelled from the ruling party.

“Mr. Kambwili is himself not holier than those he is accusing because if he was and no one would accuse him as he does to people, he wouldn’t have been in court himself for a number of cases. The same allegations he makes are also being made against those who have dragged Kambwili to court,” Says Kakonde.

Meanwhile, the ZANASU leader has taken a swipe at United Party for National Development (UPND) leader, Hakainde Hichilema, for declaring hunger situation in Zambia as a national disaster.

“We also want to advise Mr. Hakainde Hichilema that while we commend his past politics based on issues, we are saddened to note that he would go out of his way to make a pronouncement of hunger as a national disaster. How can hunger be a national disaster when the shelves in all stores still have mealie meal, though expensive for an ordinary man?” he asked.

Mr. Kakonde said Mr. Hichilema’s declaration of hunger as a national disaster is mere political rhetorical and a source of anarchy and said the man who seeks to lead this country should not be this desperate for political power that he would start doing things without following laid down procedures and laws.

“Our observation is that we have enough food in the country but the Government must find a way of ensuring that they find means to reducing the costs of mealie meal and other essential goods for citizens to afford,” he said.

Mr. Kakonde said the current hunger situation obtaining in selected parts of the country such as Southern Province are a result of adverse effects of climate change which has affected our water levels

Mr. Kakonde has meanwhile advised Government to only contract new loans for things which are very essential and not avoidable expenditure.

