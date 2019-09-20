Students are concerned with failure by opposition parties to provide an alternative form of governance in Zambia, says Zambia National Students Unions (ZANASU).
In an interview today, ZANASU President Misheck Kakonde says it was saddening that National Democratic Congress (NDC) Party leader, Chishimba Kambwili, has focused his politics on slandering others, spreading hate and falsehood as opposed to good politics where leaders must engage into real-based issues.
“For instance, instead of constantly condemning things he was once part to such as debt contraction by the PF administration, we as students would like to hear the alternatives that his party offers, the NDC manifesto on things such as the provision of quality education, healthcare, etc. It appears we all don’t know what Mr. Kambwili stands for on these matters since he has concentrated his politics on spreading bitterness against the administration than giving the alternative policy direction,” said Mr. Kakonde.
Mr. Kakonde questioned about activities Mr. Kambwili can could not which he couldn’t do until at a time he was expelled from the ruling party.
“Mr. Kambwili is himself not holier than those he is accusing because if he was and no one would accuse him as he does to people, he wouldn’t have been in court himself for a number of cases. The same allegations he makes are also being made against those who have dragged Kambwili to court,” Says Kakonde.
Meanwhile, the ZANASU leader has taken a swipe at United Party for National Development (UPND) leader, Hakainde Hichilema, for declaring hunger situation in Zambia as a national disaster.
“We also want to advise Mr. Hakainde Hichilema that while we commend his past politics based on issues, we are saddened to note that he would go out of his way to make a pronouncement of hunger as a national disaster. How can hunger be a national disaster when the shelves in all stores still have mealie meal, though expensive for an ordinary man?” he asked.
Mr. Kakonde said Mr. Hichilema’s declaration of hunger as a national disaster is mere political rhetorical and a source of anarchy and said the man who seeks to lead this country should not be this desperate for political power that he would start doing things without following laid down procedures and laws.
“Our observation is that we have enough food in the country but the Government must find a way of ensuring that they find means to reducing the costs of mealie meal and other essential goods for citizens to afford,” he said.
Mr. Kakonde said the current hunger situation obtaining in selected parts of the country such as Southern Province are a result of adverse effects of climate change which has affected our water levels
Mr. Kakonde has meanwhile advised Government to only contract new loans for things which are very essential and not avoidable expenditure.
A miss the unzasu of yesteryear of Mundia and SG Silumesi pure student union independent , Not the partisan one like the above. Their comments you will know they are PF paid starving students
Well at least you factual about HH. He was always focused on issue based until he realised Zambians dont vote for issues. So bringing contention is part of politics
Neighbours has no size. He speaks his mind out. Thats the Kakonde we know. Today u think he is UPND, 2moro PF, other day NDC. Thats our Misheck, the Shark!
Yes, issues like climate change as outlined by HE ECL.
How can they do so when they are Group 4s? INCOMPOS?
You cant compare those cowards in UNZASU with Neighbours. Kakonde has suffered at the hands of this government but is not a bitter man. Guy is objective! Viva Monk!
ZANASU is led by PF sponsored puppies! Are these the Useless leaders of tomorrow Zambia can boast of who only know boot licking? We refuse the PF efforts of trying to bring back the one party constitutional dictatorship! Some of these ZANASU chaps were not yet born when we were in UNIP dictatorship and that is why they blindly support bad leaders! Ubupuba batini! During our student days, we were the main opposition! We provided real checks and balances! We never attacked the opposition because we regarded them as comrades! Even when money was floated to entice us, we never lost sight of our principles! PF is a Fraud!
UPND cadres love ZANASU when it stands up against Govt, PF love ZANASU when it stands up against opposition futile politics. This is the ZANASU I love. Unpredictable, unchanging and fearless! Where is Luo today?
Useless same stories
NDC has no manifesto except insults and falsehood. They stand for nothing. Inbwili should be running mate for HH
This boy, is it the beard confusing him. When did you conduct statistics about the food situation in the country?. At our assessment, what assessment? Give us statistics province by province or district by district.
These are boys who walk in shop rite or supermarket in Lusaka, counts bags of meal mealie on the shelves and goes to the press to issue statements that there is enough food in the country. What assessment did this boy do and where did get his statistics. If Kambwili talks about Findlay is that being slanderous or malicious. Let Findlay sue him for slander and let us see if he will do. VERY DISSAPOINTED with his shallow analysis of facts obtaining in the country.
Kakonde, UNZA loves u. You strong man and fearless. This leaders are a disgrace no wonder 2021 some of us won’t vote. No alternative to disgraced PF!
Student Sosa Sosa chalo chilekumfwa! This is my leader, fearless. Man who led us to SA Embassy!