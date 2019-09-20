Shoprite Zambia has opened its second new look store in Lusaka and its 37th outlet in Zambia with an investment of K40 million.

Shoprite East Park situated right next to the University of Zambia Great East Road Campus, is the second Fresh X store in Zambia after the one opened in March this year in Woodlands Lusaka.

Speaking at the opening of the store Wednesday night, Shoprite Zambia General Manager, Charles Botha said the opening of the East Park store brings to 4,600 the total number of workers employed by Shoprite.

Mr Bota describes the Fresh X model as the Rolls Rouce of Supermarkets.

“It’s a very beautiful store it has began to be supported already by the crowds we are used to at Shoprite openings.”

Mr. Botha said Shoprite Zambia remains the largest private sector employer and has continued performing well despite the economic challenges that the country is facing.

It brings the total trading area in Zambia to 110,000 sqm. If you are looking at football (soccer) pitches length wise that is over 1,000 pitches put together,” Mr Bota said.

Mr Bota said Shoprite now employs a total of 6,000 direct and indirect workers in Zambia of whom only five are expatriates.

“We have about 300 suppliers from whom we stock 41% product made directly in Zambia, 47% value added or brought in for us by local agents and only 12% is what we import directly ourselves which is way up from 90% imported 24 years ago,” he said.

And officiating the event, Private Sector Development Association Chairperson Yusuf Dodia said he expects Finance Minister Bwalya Ng’andu in the 2020 national budget to address the concerns of the local manufacturing industry.

Mr. Dodia said the current economic challenges such as the power deficit has had a negative effect on local businesses, Shoprite inclusive, requiring most of them to invest in generators to keep them going which he says is costly

[Read 472 times, 472 reads today]