Shoprite Zambia has opened its second new look store in Lusaka and its 37th outlet in Zambia with an investment of K40 million.
Shoprite East Park situated right next to the University of Zambia Great East Road Campus, is the second Fresh X store in Zambia after the one opened in March this year in Woodlands Lusaka.
Speaking at the opening of the store Wednesday night, Shoprite Zambia General Manager, Charles Botha said the opening of the East Park store brings to 4,600 the total number of workers employed by Shoprite.
Mr Bota describes the Fresh X model as the Rolls Rouce of Supermarkets.
“It’s a very beautiful store it has began to be supported already by the crowds we are used to at Shoprite openings.”
Mr. Botha said Shoprite Zambia remains the largest private sector employer and has continued performing well despite the economic challenges that the country is facing.
It brings the total trading area in Zambia to 110,000 sqm. If you are looking at football (soccer) pitches length wise that is over 1,000 pitches put together,” Mr Bota said.
Mr Bota said Shoprite now employs a total of 6,000 direct and indirect workers in Zambia of whom only five are expatriates.
“We have about 300 suppliers from whom we stock 41% product made directly in Zambia, 47% value added or brought in for us by local agents and only 12% is what we import directly ourselves which is way up from 90% imported 24 years ago,” he said.
And officiating the event, Private Sector Development Association Chairperson Yusuf Dodia said he expects Finance Minister Bwalya Ng’andu in the 2020 national budget to address the concerns of the local manufacturing industry.
Mr. Dodia said the current economic challenges such as the power deficit has had a negative effect on local businesses, Shoprite inclusive, requiring most of them to invest in generators to keep them going which he says is costly
Just give us reasons why we should be giving you all that trading space when you are killing our brothers and sisters in your country.
Because you have no where else to go my dear! What will you do without SA?
I know that a lot of comments from emotional Zambians here will be about xenophobic attacks. But let me ask you this. Is South Africa your country? You cannot force yourself where you are not wanted. Why are you only successful in foreign land? Is your zambisn government not to blame instead for the diabolical state of the economy which has forced you to become economic migrants.? Why not take that anger out on pf government? The current generation in South Africa did not ask for africa help during apartheid. They were too young. So they don’t owe you a thing