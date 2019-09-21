Minister of General Education David Mabumba says all the retirees that have been evicted from Kabulonga Secondary School boys and girls institutional houses have already been paid their benefits.

He says those disputing being paid must present documents so that the situation can be corrected.

Mr Mabumba says the families of the deceased’s retired teachers have no right to continue occupying institutional houses as government had a contract with the former workers and not the entire family.

But one of the evicted retirees Peter Katwe has insisted that government has not paid him his benefits.

On Thursday night government evicted retired and families of retired teachers who have died from institutional houses.

