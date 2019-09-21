Chef 187 released his highly anticipated 4th album ‘Bon Appetit‘ on 20th September. The 23 track album has features from Nigerian artists Mr P and Skales as well as local artists such as Macky 2 , Wezi , Afunika among others.

‘Bon Appetit‘ is the follow up to Chef 187‘s highly successful 3rd album ‘Amnesia‘. This album could potentially have a bigger impact as it is already receiving alot of praise.

The album is available for purchase on local music site Mvesesani and streaming on most online music platforms such as Deezer ,Spotify ,Apple Music among others.

