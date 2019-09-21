Chipolopolo coach Aggrey Chiyangi says the presence of ten familiar faces in the eSwatini team that have played against Zambian clubs in continental action this season will not be much of a factor in Sunday’s 2020 CHAN final round, first leg qualifier.

Young Buffaloes, who eliminated Buildcon from the CAF Confederation Cup have eight call-ups who include striker Fanelo Mamba who scored the equalizer in the 1-1 final leg in Manzini that saw the Zambian side ejected 2-1 on aggregate .

Green Mamba, who were eliminated from the CAF Champions League by Zesco United, have two call-ups who include the impressive forward Phinda Dlamini.

“The only thing is that those are coming from the clubs are coached by a different coach and the one at the national team is different,” Chiyangi said.

“Yes, we can have an insight into the players that we have seen before but again the planning of the game is different according to the coach.

“So what is important is we have to be ready for them and not underrate them.”

[Read 1 times, 1 reads today]