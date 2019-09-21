President Edgar Lungu is tomorrow expected in New York to attend the 74th United Nations General Assembly in the United States of America.

President Lungu will join host President Donald Trump and other foreign Heads of State and Government in discussing global issues affecting humanity.

Foreign Affairs Minister Joe Malanji has confirmed the development during a media briefing in New York today.

Mr. Malanji revealed that President Lungu will hold a bilateral meeting with the King of Jordon Abdullah Bin Al-Hussein on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly.

He also said the Head of State is scheduled to undertake a State Visit to Jordan later this year in a bid to enhance bilateral relations with the Jordanian monarchy.

And Mr. Malanji said President Lungu will also hold discussions with President TRUMP’s representatives from State Department while in New York.

Meanwhile, Zambia’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations Lazarous Kapambwe said this year’s United Nations General Assembly will focus on among other issues climate change, access to universal health care and progress in implementation of the Sustainable development goals.

[Read 27 times, 27 reads today]