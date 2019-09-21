

Zambia’s President Edgard Lungu has visited Simukombo and Simoonga villages in Kazungula District of Southern Province both areas hard hit by drought.

According to a statement released to the media by by his special Assistant for Press and Public Relations Isaac Chipampe, the President received praise from the people of Simukombo Village in Kazungula District, for being the first Head of State to visit the area.

Last week, President Lungu themed his speech around climate change when he opened Parliament and today visited two areas affected by the adverse climatic conditions.

Boswell Mutafela Sianga, Headman of Simukombo was delighted to meet the President.

“We are not going to die, President Lungu is here,” Mr Sianga said amid ululation from hundreds of people who had come to receive relief food from the Disaster Management and Mitigation Unit (DMMU).

The food has been donated by cooperating partners through the DMMU which falls under the Office of the Vice-President.

The Headman said water is scarce in the area and apart from people, animals have also been left with no water.

President Lungu assured that no one will die from hunger because Government will provide food.

The President said officers are on the ground and will continue assessing the situation.

“I can assure you, we will not abandon you. We shall continue bringing food until the situation normalises,” the President said.

The President later handed some bags of maize from a truck and trailer to the residents.

The President later visited Simoonga where Headman Makwaza said Government needs to provide seed and fertiliser.

The President promised the residents inputs.

“It is our responsibility to support you,” the President said and told the residents that the food was not for sale.

Later, the President participated in the hand over of food to the residents.

