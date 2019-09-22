President Edgar Lungu has arrived in New York to join other World leaders at the United Nations headquarters in New York for high level debates as part of the 74th session of the General Assembly in the United States of America.

The United Nations General Assembly provides a platform for discussing global developmental agenda, challenges, opportunities and a window for countries to promote their national interests and influence the global development agenda.

According to the Minister of Foreign Affairs, President Lungu will participate in a number of important meetings convened by the President of the UN General Assembly (UNGA) Tijjani Muhammad-Bande and the UN Secretary General António Guterres which include, Climate Action Summit and High Level meeting on Universal Health Coverage, High Level Political Forum on Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), and High Level Dialogue on Financing for Development.

Mr Malanji said that President Lungu is also expected to hold bilateral meetings with other foreign Heads of State and Private sector representatives to maximize Zambia’s benefit from participating at the Forum.

“President Lungu will hold discussions with President Trump’s representatives from State Department while in New York and His Majesty King Abdullah II of Jordan.” He said.

He said the President will also hold discussions with representatives from General Electric the American company implementing the Batoka Gorge Hydroelectric project together with Chinese company Power China which will provide 2,400 MW to Zambia and Zimbabwe.

The President Lungu is accompanied by Minister of Health Dr Chitalu Chilufya, Minister of National Development Planning Alexander Chiteme and Minister of Lands, Natural Resources and Environmental Protection Jean Kapata.

The President will return to Zambia immediately after attending the scheduled meetings and delivering his statement during the general debate at the United Nations.

The theme for this year’s session of the General Assembly is, “Galvanizing multilateral efforts for poverty eradication, quality education, climate change and inclusion”.

