eSwatini coach Kosta Papic is confident his team can overturn the 1-0 loss against Zambia when they meet in the return match of the 2020 CHAN final qualifying round.

Green Eagles midfielder Amity Shamende scored the only goal in the first leg match played on Sunday in Manzini.

‘The match is not yet over we have another 90 minutes. We will try to go and score and we will see what will happen,’ Papic said.

‘To be honest with you I don’t see any kind of problem to go there and try to win the match,’ he said.

Papic acknowledged that Zambia were tough.

‘The result is not good obviously; we did our job very well in the first half. We faced a very strong opponent to be honest with you. It is going to be very difficulty in Zambia but it will be another 90 minutes,’ he said.

The return match is on October 19 at Levy Mwanawasa Stadium in Ndola.

[Read 1 times, 1 reads today]