National Democratic Congress President Chishimba Kambwili has challenged Home Affairs Minister Stephen Kampyongo to respond to the letter written to him by NDC secretary general Bridget Atanga, appealing against deregistration of the party.

Addressing the media yesterday after reports of the disbandment of his party, Mr Kambwili said that Menye Musenge, the founding Secretary-General, had no authority to write to the Registrar of Societies and that Mr Kampyongo was dealing with an illegitimate letter and group because Musenge was an expelled member.

“They have not responded to our appeal and the contents of that letter are not the contents of our appeal. Mwenya Musenge, who is no longer a member of NDC wrote that letter and why should the ministry respond to Mwenya Musenge? As far as we are concerned, that NDC Kampyongo has responded to is not the actual NDC and we do not know it,” Kambwili said.

“We are still waiting for the minister to respond to NDC. If they have responded to Mwenya Musenge’s letter then he is dealing with Mwenya Musenge and not NDC. And ask Mwenya Musenge who gave him the authority to write to the registrar because a secretary general only writes to outside bodies with the mandate from the party, through a resolution but who signed that resolution authorising Mwenya Musenge to write to the minister? For us, the letter we wrote to the minister was signed by all office bearers. A secretary general as an individual has no right to write anywhere; he is only a secretary to the National Management Committee. Mwenya Musenge in not a secretary general and is no longer a member of the party, remember we expelled him,” Kambwili said.

“They were dealing with an illegitimate letter from Mwenya Musenge, we need them to respond to our legitimate letter but we know all this has been orchestrated by Mwenya Musenge and Kampyongo, that’s the way they planned it but they are wasting their time because NDC will never die.”

On Saturday former NDC secretary general Mwenya Musenge told the media that NDC has been dissolved after two years of existence, following the rejection by the Ministry of Home Affairs of an appeal by the NDC party for the minister to consider the party’s deregistration for non-adherence to its constitution.

Mr Musenge said that he will soon form a new political party that will carry on with the vision of the NDC, adding that he has not abandoned the vision of the NDC but will use the New political party as a fresh start for his political ambitions.

He said his role in the new political party will be to look for a suitable leader that will lead the party.

Mr. Musenge has urged his followers to remain loyal to the vision of the NDC and said the new political party will be announced soon.

