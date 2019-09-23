Zimbabwe’s Jazz Prosper presents ‘Mosodu‘ featuring Zambian Hip hop pioneer Holstar. The music video which premieres today was filmed in Lusaka, Zambia by Director Chris Shoca. The record and the video are a raw depiction and celebration of the African hustle, with Jazz Prosper and Holstar combining with ease to deliver a classic cultural fusion. The record was produced by the prolific Youngnash with additional production by South African based Kudzayi Daniel Mhlanga. ‘Mosodu’ is available for free download and on all digital streaming platforms.

Social Media: @JazzProsper on Instagram/Twitter | @TheHolstarMusic on Twitter/ @HolstarMusic on Instagram

