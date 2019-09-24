Secretary to Cabinet Simon Miti has proposed that Article 189 on the payment of Pension benefits promptly and regularly in the Constitution of Zambia Amendment Bill Number 10 of 2019 should be removed completely.
Speaking before the Parliamentary Select Committee on Constitution Amendment Bill Number 10 of 2019, Dr MITI said there is urgent need to reform the public pension schemes to make them sustainable.
He said the two Pension schemes, the Public Service Pension Fund (PSPF) and Local Authority Superannuation Fund (LASF) have design challenges.
Dr. Miti explained that the pension schemes are designed to pay out more than the contributions made by the employee and the employer.
He stated that the Government has already embarked on a comprehensive reform process of the public pension schemes to make them sustainable.
And Dr. Miti has disclosed that currently PSPF and LASF have huge deficits estimated at 46.2 billion Kwacha and 4 billion Kwacha respectively.
Dr. Miti was responding to Nalikwanda Member of Parliament Geoffrey Lungwangwa who wanted to know if the Government is engaging the unions who have said that Article 189 should be maintained.
Lusaka Central Member of Parliament Margaret Mwanakatwe also wanted to know how long the new pension reforms will take.
Simon Miti I don’t agree with you on this one. If there are great injustices that the State has committed against its people the non payment of pensions is one of them. It’ll catch up with you too. There are many pensioners, especially former council employees that haven’t been paid their pension dues. Most of the affected never had access to huge allowances and other unwritten benefits that go with holding high positions. They are rendered destitute in their own country after many years of service. Some are only surviving because FTJ gave them houses. Others even their children got affected because their salaries were so low that they couldn’t save. They relied on their pensions to start a new life but alas, no pension and no money for school fees. Don’t oppose Laws that benefit the…
people
Dear secretary to cabinet simply because you feel the pension fund has a design problem this should not absolve you from paying the retiree. Indeed we can understand that since from the rank of PS they now enjoy contractual service that attracts gratuity they might feel there is no need for the lesser civil servant to earn a pension. Here is the issue those civil servants who work for donkeys years and don’t steal need the little money to survive and when delayed it leaves them destitute
this brat thinks we have forgotten that he worked closely with Kapoko. He built houses on Chindindi plots just opposite Mimosa road in a space of 3 weeks and the houses were ready for occupation with all the fittings in them. His salary could not much with massive expansion projects he embarked on. Remember he was the PS at MoH when a Human Resource Manager was embezzling donor funds