President Edgar Chagwa Lungu yesterday joined several Heads of State, political and health leaders, policy makers, and universal health coverage champions at a High Level Meeting on Universal Health Coverage (UHC) held at the United Nations General Assembly in New York, United States of America (USA) to advocate for health for all.

President Lungu said Zambia has enacted a law to make health insurance compulsory so that all citizens have equal access to health care without suffering financial costs.

“We are in the process of operationalising the insurance scheme, which, invariably, requires resources. Therefore,I wish to make an earnest appeal to stakeholders to support our efforts.

In the same vein, let me pay tribute to all our cooperating partners which have already come on board. I wish to also extend an invitation to potential partners for support.”

President Lungu said out of the 30,000 health care workers targeted to be engaged between 2017 and 2019, 21,000 have already been deployed to areas of need, particularly at primary health care level.

“For the first time in our country’s history, 100 percent of health facilities are manned by trained health care personnel.”

President Lungu said Zambia is addressing all fundamentals of health systems by ensuring the expansion of infrastructure.

President Lungu said Zambia has made significant headway in ensuring adequate availability of stocks for essential medicines, and medical supplies.

The President made the statement when he delivered his speech at the UN General Assembly High Level Meeting on Universal Health Coverage under the theme, ‘Universal Health Coverage: Moving Together to Build a Healthier World’ on Monday morning.

Universal health coverage means all people have access to the health care they need, when and where they need it, without facing financial hardship.

