A Journalist from Chikuni Radio has recounted how he painfully witnessed starving families in Pemba eat Maize bran meant for animals.
Fredinand Sianyuka was coveting stories on the devastation caused by drought in Pemba’s Habbanyuka village to Gwembe’s Kkoma area when he met several villagers resorting to eating Maize bran.
“Today my colleague Karrus Hang’andu and I saw with our naked eyes a family feeding on maize bran(Busenga) as their main food due to lack of mealie meal and have now turned on maize bran given to them by GRZ meant for livestock,” Sianyuka recounted in his Facebook post.
“Today we came across two young girls in their early teens and four older women who walked for over 7 hours from Habbanyuka in Pemba to Kkoma in Gwembe district with bunches of banana on their back and head hoping to exchange with fish at the above stated place.”
“All this is because of hunger and sadly the two girls are currently out of school as they now help to fend for their families,” he says.
“This and much more we witnessed today as we headed into Gwembe district (Sompani ward) about 80km from Chikuni Radio, Monze in a quest to fully understand the extent of hunger in the said district.”
Sianyuka said he could not believe his eyes and found himself shedding tears.
“I couldn’t help it but shed tears upon seeing people relying on baobab fruits as their main meals.”
“A check at the nearby school reviews that only about 20% of 380 pupils at the school managed to report for class when schools opened for third term and this is largely attributed to hunger.”
He said, “Sadly those mandated to help keep saying there is enough food.”
Meantime our colleagues who supports PF will deny this and call anyone who brings it up a UPND cadre. smh.
Like I always say, just because you have benefitted from the corruption in PF shouldnt blind you to the suffering of others. If the government was concerned about people, would they be refusing to declare the food situation a disaster? Even when advised by the WFP? If they cared would Lungu have bought himself a luxury jet and be flying all over the place like a teenager who has just been given a car? Would the peoole behind the 48 houses be protected by government? Would the corruption behind the 42 fire wheelburrows be covered? All this is money that would have been used. And meantime when other people take initiative to donate food, they are being prevented and tribal remarks are…
For Edgar Lungu this means nothing. And yet his govt has a DC in Pemba backed up by security agencies like police and snoopers. These journalists should do news consumers a favour by seeking comment from DCs.
continued..
tribal remarks are being made? But these are the people in PF. They dont care, as long as the are not affected by the suffering.
They have no principles, but you see some of them trying to potray themselves as being very educated and clever with, all sorts of empty analysis and claims. And then you have some whose comments on this blog show that they have empty heads and full bellies. Solomon was spot on when he said “the earth trembles under a fuul whose belly is filled with food”. And yet these are somehow in the US in foreign service. Their comments are so incoherent, that one wonders if they are sane! They seem out of touch with reality like a schizophrenic, and yet they are at the zambian embassy in the US.
Zambia has enough food. Trouble is opposition MPS do not want to work with government and provide information on where food is urgently needed. If they do they get expelled from their party. They need to inform the DC so that food can be sent there.
People will due because of poor politicalactions and not lack of food.
In the meantime someone goes to pose before cameras donating mealea mill in Baulen of lusaka.
You remember yellow maize?
That was pure animal feeds indeed, but even teacher used to eat.
What is Inonge Wina’s Disaster Mitigating Management Unit (DMMU) doing about this unfortunate situation? Please move in and help these people before they literally die of hunger.
I think some of these women eating animal feeds is by ignorancy and choice. I think they don’t believe that animal feeds shouldn’t be cooked.
Just same like the “PF official” in first picture, his shoes are for bedroom only, but he doesn’t know that, he goes to church and work in those night-shoes which come with pajamas.
I don’t like PF, but I think villagers need some education on whats not to eat or wear.
A genocide is taking place in Zambia
I thought HH is taking care of these places. Why did he start in Bauleni were there is no hunger?
Inonge Wina told us “you cannot live on mealie meal alone”. This story makes very sad reading. May the DMMU quickly come to the rescue of these people
Maize was originally a useless grass but today it is defined as food. It has been globalised from areas of plenty to poor Africa. I stop here.
Don’t worry people of Pemba we are coming we thought we must first donate mealie-meal in Bauleni we need their votes since yours are guaranteed also please call on your area MP to let them explain what they have done to mitigate your hunger…oh we forgot they have been allocated land in forest 27
Where are UNZA students when we need them most?
DUNUNA REVERSE! My fellow citizens, this is the Zambia you danced for and praised a leader who told you straight, he has no vision. This situation goes beyond MP’s but a level minded commander in chief who has the balls to call this a National Hunger crisis to allow international aid agencies come in and help until the next harvest, a simple decision yet for some its sounds like being asked to carry your boat to Mars. Declare A National Hunger Crisis