A Journalist from Chikuni Radio has recounted how he painfully witnessed starving families in Pemba eat Maize bran meant for animals.

Fredinand Sianyuka was coveting stories on the devastation caused by drought in Pemba’s Habbanyuka village to Gwembe’s Kkoma area when he met several villagers resorting to eating Maize bran.

“Today my colleague Karrus Hang’andu and I saw with our naked eyes a family feeding on maize bran(Busenga) as their main food due to lack of mealie meal and have now turned on maize bran given to them by GRZ meant for livestock,” Sianyuka recounted in his Facebook post.

“Today we came across two young girls in their early teens and four older women who walked for over 7 hours from Habbanyuka in Pemba to Kkoma in Gwembe district with bunches of banana on their back and head hoping to exchange with fish at the above stated place.”

“All this is because of hunger and sadly the two girls are currently out of school as they now help to fend for their families,” he says.

“This and much more we witnessed today as we headed into Gwembe district (Sompani ward) about 80km from Chikuni Radio, Monze in a quest to fully understand the extent of hunger in the said district.”

Sianyuka said he could not believe his eyes and found himself shedding tears.

“I couldn’t help it but shed tears upon seeing people relying on baobab fruits as their main meals.”

“A check at the nearby school reviews that only about 20% of 380 pupils at the school managed to report for class when schools opened for third term and this is largely attributed to hunger.”

He said, “Sadly those mandated to help keep saying there is enough food.”

