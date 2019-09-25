Police in riot gear have been deployed to Kafue to block UPND Leader Hakainde Hichilema from touring Soloboni Township in the district.
Mr Hichilema was on Monday advised not to go ahead with his planned visit to assess the extent of the current hunger situation in the area.
The opposition Leader who was recently blocked in Chawama from donating a Genset to Chawama Level one Hospital wanted to tour Kafue one of the 58 districts that has been hit by the current hunger crisis.
Mr Hichilema wanted to help offer a helping hand to the affected families.
Police officers have been spotted patrolling the streets of Kafue town ready to block the opposition leader if he attempts to defy their orders.
The UPND had notified the Police that their Leader Hakainde Hichilema would tour the township as part of the community engagement to assess the extent of the current hunger situation and possibly help the vulnerable groups in Kafue.
But in a response to the UPND, Kafue Police Station Inspector a Mr M. Mudimina advised them to put off the planned exercise to a later date.
He said that the Police are currently monitoring the security concerns involving the closure of the Council Secretary’s Office and the outcome of the just ended delimitation exercise which the Electoral Commission of Zambia conducted.
And Deputy Press Secretary to Mr Hichilema Brian Mwiinga has confirmed that the Police have blocked the UPND Leader from visiting Soloboni compound in Kafue which like many parts of the country have been hit by the current hunger situation.
Mr Mwiinga said heavily armed State Police have taken over the entire Kafue town thereby creating an un conducive environment for residents and even business.
He said Mr. Hichilema wanted to get hands on facts regarding the hunger situation and also donate bags of mealie meal to the residents of the area.
Mr Mwiinga said the UPND are still trying to make their way there and we will keep you informed.
Do you know that Zambia gets millions of € from the German government to develop democracy? Is this blocking of opposition politicians democracy???? I wonder!
Public Order Act (POA)……………………………….HH was asked to help revise the law but he refused even asked his MPs not to participate in changing the law!!!!!!! So no complaining the law is just visiting him………
Scared little men in jackets
Why is Zambia’s democracy regressing at this rate.God help us.
Just because of HH, they will be no crime in the compound today.
Police was never present in the compound up until HH wanted to visit the area.
Good work President HH.
There you have it you PF apologists. In real democracies and not in this Zambo-shamocracy, opposition leaders have a free hand to even influence policy change let alone visit any place within their own countries. Zambia has been back to one party dictatorship since 2011,which we repudiated in 1991. The colors are the same (green), the organization is also the same (central committee), the acronym reeks of the political sodomy akin to that which has been inflicted upon our neighbors to the south (PF as in ZANU-PF). Dear friends Zambia needs a third generation cataclysmic response to this dictatorship. A seismic response exceeding that of the 1991 annihilation of the PIG. All those who believe that PF is anything but a TOTAL dictatorship oiled by highly compromised police better commit…
….All those who believe that PF is anything but a TOTAL dictatorship oiled by highly compromised police better voluntarily commit themselves to mental asylum institutions. Case closed…
But why is he being blocked. He can travel where he wants in Zambia without being blocked. What is wrong with the Police? Dont they have other important issues to attend to???
This is pure madness
Seems valid “………the Police are currently monitoring the security concerns involving the closure of the Council Secretary’s Office and the outcome of the just ended delimitation exercise which the Electoral Commission of Zambia conducted”
ZAMBIAN POLITICS WENT TO THE DOGS LONG AGO, BUT HAVE NOW REACHED THE GRAVEYARD OF POLITICS. EVERYTHING HAS BECOME PERSONAL. WHAT IS THAT THE PF GOVERNMENT IS AFRAID OF?? WHAT HAS THIS GUY HH DONE TO THEM???
“THE GIULTY ARE AFRAID”
JEAN KAPATA ALLOCATED HERSELF LAND IN A RESERVED FOREST AREA, BUT THE SAME WOMAN IS STILL MINISTER AND WAS IN THE ADVANCE TRAVEL PARTY TO THE USA, WAITING TO WELCOME BENA LUNGU. NOTHING HAS BEEN DONE ABOUT THE THUG. ABOUT MAMBILIMA THE SAME
CANT ZAMBIANS READ BETWEEN THE LINES REALLY??? ZAMBIA AS A COUNTRY IS IN BIG TROUBLE BIG TIME, AND IF SOME THINK IT IS A JOKE, JUST WAIT AND SEE. I FEEL PITY FOR THE POLICE, BEING USED AS TOOLS, THIS SHOWS LUCK OF RESPECT TO THE MEN IN UNIFORM
WHAT A TRAGEDY, YABA. THE PRESIDENT IS NOT SERIOUS DEFINATELY BECAUSE HE…
CONT….
WHAT A TRAGEDY, YABA. THE PRESIDENT IS NOT SERIOUS DEFINATELY BECAUSE HE KNOWS HE HAS MESSED UP BIG TIME BY ALLOWING NONSENSE
A failed state starts little by little gagging divergent views, closing out opposition and brutalizing those without authority/power.
I have not seen such in MMD
Others cannot speak out except them.
Mealie meal prices high, electricity tarrifs on the hike, fuel prices increased, shortly all commodities will follow suit. Police is now tool for revenge.
DORA SILI** talk on this you said there is democrasy and opposition is free to go anywhere. you have failed declair hunger hh wants to donate you block him. it is not making sense. bill 10 people said no but you still want to go forward. CK was saying “MWAFUMA KWISA” GOD where did these people come from? You are blocking your next PRESIDENT. Wina azalila very soon so.
TODAY ATI THERE IS NO HUNGER IN ZAMBIA THE FOLLOWING DAY THE SAME PERSON IS PHOTOGRAFT HANDING A BAG OF MAIZE MEAL TO A WOMAN IN THE SAME AREA WHERE THERE WAS NO HUNGER. I DONT REALLY KNOW WHAT TO MAKE OF THIS
IF THE PF HAVE FAILED LET THEM STEP DOWN AND PAVE WAY FOR OTHERS. IT IS WISE TO ADMIT A FAILURE WHEN YOU KNOW YOU HAVE FAILED THAN KEEP ON TRYING FULLY KNOWING YOU WONT MANAGE. AS SIMPLE AS THAT TO ME THIS IS SIMPLE LOGIC