Police in riot gear have been deployed to Kafue to block UPND Leader Hakainde Hichilema from touring Soloboni Township in the district.

Mr Hichilema was on Monday advised not to go ahead with his planned visit to assess the extent of the current hunger situation in the area.

The opposition Leader who was recently blocked in Chawama from donating a Genset to Chawama Level one Hospital wanted to tour Kafue one of the 58 districts that has been hit by the current hunger crisis.

Mr Hichilema wanted to help offer a helping hand to the affected families.

Police officers have been spotted patrolling the streets of Kafue town ready to block the opposition leader if he attempts to defy their orders.

The UPND had notified the Police that their Leader Hakainde Hichilema would tour the township as part of the community engagement to assess the extent of the current hunger situation and possibly help the vulnerable groups in Kafue.

But in a response to the UPND, Kafue Police Station Inspector a Mr M. Mudimina advised them to put off the planned exercise to a later date.

He said that the Police are currently monitoring the security concerns involving the closure of the Council Secretary’s Office and the outcome of the just ended delimitation exercise which the Electoral Commission of Zambia conducted.

And Deputy Press Secretary to Mr Hichilema Brian Mwiinga has confirmed that the Police have blocked the UPND Leader from visiting Soloboni compound in Kafue which like many parts of the country have been hit by the current hunger situation.

Mr Mwiinga said heavily armed State Police have taken over the entire Kafue town thereby creating an un conducive environment for residents and even business.

He said Mr. Hichilema wanted to get hands on facts regarding the hunger situation and also donate bags of mealie meal to the residents of the area.

Mr Mwiinga said the UPND are still trying to make their way there and we will keep you informed.

