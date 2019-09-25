President Edgar Lungu has praised the United States of America for providing over US$ 3 billion towards development assistance to Zambia since its Independence in 1964.
This came to light when President Lungu held a bilateral meeting with US Deputy Assistant Secretary for Africa under the State Department Matthew Harrington in New York last evening.
President Lungu said Zambia is grateful for the continued US government support to different sectors such as education, health, water and sanitation, energy infrastructure development and capacity building respectively.
He noted that the health sector has been major beneficiary of the resources from the US government particularly under the United States for International Development (USAID) and the United States President Emergency Plan for Aids Relief (PEPFAR).
President Lungu said Zambia is therefore determined to expand its bilateral relations with the United States of America for the benefit of people from the two countries.
He also commended the US government for successfully completing the US$35 million grant for the Lusaka water supply, sanitation and drainage project under the Millennium Challenge Account Zambia.
President Lungu said through this project government has managed to improve the lives of the local people as they were now able to access to clean supply and good sanitation within their locality.
The Head of State also expressed gratitude donor funds under the Millennium Challenge Account were put to good use.President Lungu assured the US government that his administration will ensure that remaining works on the Lusaka water supply, sanitation and drainage project were successfully completed.
He further thanked the US government for according him and his delegation to the United Nations General Assembly a warm reception since their arrival in New York.
And speaking earlier, US Deputy Assistant Secretary for Africa Matthew Harrington thanked President Lungu for allocating time at the UN General Assembly in New York to hold a bilateral meeting with the US State Department.
Meanwhile, President Lungu has expressed concern with negative reports about Zambia being spread through social media.The President said he is happy to meet officials from the US State Department so as to clarify on certain unverified media reports which were denting the image of country abroad.
President Lungu has since urged Zambians to be responsible in use of the social media and refrain from spreading misinformation about their country.
Who put the president’s picture on the window seal just behind him? It looks so stup!d. Does that make the President seem in control or what?
@Analyser, I was about to write the same thing over that depressed self portrait on window.
That indeed looks so idyotic!!
These PF lead by Freedom Sikazwe should be fired, makes Ba Edgar look some s…..
If people who have gone to New York have gone there to bootlick the president (by putting photos of him on every window seal they come across) and not to bring back substance as they see what the President might have missed out then the President himself is f00lish for keeping such people on his entourage and in his cabinet or government. If I was President I would re-look carefully on what the role of such people around me.
Zambian bootlicking mentality, that portrait on the window seal looks plain stup!dy. Matthew Harrington is well briefed of the grand corruption of Edgar and his PF gang
I am really troubled by the photo of the president on the window seal If I was one of the white men listening to the president talking, I would be thinking that this president likes only to be praised and he is not serious. That setting really speaks volumes that are very negative. It portrays the president as no being business-like and has no sense of agency, I am afraid.
What would zambia do without all these donations. We can even do our own sanitation’s sewer systems sure
Yaba – IT IS US$350 Million !!! Muletashako, embarassing journalism everyday :((