Shepolopolo U17 coach Kaluba Kangwa is relishing his sides’ 2019 COSAFA U17 Women’s Cup semifinal clash against South Africa.

South Africa and Zambia are both unbeaten at the ongoing inaugural tournament in Mauritius where they have scored 36 and 24 goals letting in two and one respectively.

The two sides meet in the last four on September 27 in the race to face Uganda or Botswana in this Sunday’s final.

“I am happy that we are going to meet South Africa because if you want to be the best, you must play the best as well,” Kangwa said.

“It is important because we learn from one another. They will learn from us, and we will learn from them, and that will help African football develop.”

South Africa will be Shepolopolo’s biggest test since drawing 1-1 with Group A winners Uganda in their opening pool match on September 20 before the deluge began with a 15-0 win over Comoros and a 8-0 victory over host Mauritius.

