By Canisius BANDA Development Activist
Hakainde Hichilema’s open support of the LGBTQ community, though viewed by many and himself as progressive and in keeping with the times, is one of the worst political mistakes he has now made.
Reports indicate that he said this when he attended a retreat held on Lake Como Resort, in Italy for Africa’s liberal parties such as the UPND, MDC of Zimbabwe and DA of South Africa sponsored by Brenthurst Foundation.
Symbolically, his making statements in support of this community in Italy, only few thousands of kilometres from the actual location of Sodom and Gomorrah, constitutes a grand political miscalculation he is now unlikely to recover from.
Yes, the UPND is a liberal party but many Zambians were NOT aware of what this really meant.
That a man so close to State power should now stigmatise himself this way only reflects just how phenomenal his failure to read Africans is. The very people he wants to give him power by voting for him abhor buggery.
What he is now going to gain in millions of US dollars he will lose in millions of votes.
As if being labelled tribal was NOT enough now he has to deal with the burden of homosexuality.
And when you seek to lead a Christian nation, this posses a humongous challenge. Such a position is actually viewed as sacrilegious.
With the right media strategy from the PF and its supporting cast of opposition parties, just this one additional act of folly by Hakainde HICHILEMA will now rip his political career to shreds.
You see, the time or open season for the LGBTQ community in Africa let alone Zambia has NOT yet come.
Zambia, and nearly all Africa, still views these people as an abomination, as aberrant and whomsoever supports them is also viewed the same, as askance and abhorrent as the ‘pervert.’
Hakainde HICHILEMA’s open embrace of sodomites might now just herald the twilight of his pursuit of national leadership.
It surely looks like it’s curtains down now.
It seems over now.
Waika attention posaika, musankwa.
If I were him I would have sent a junior member of the party to attend this conference and address this sensitive and controversial matter. Just what kind of naivètè is this?
Kwamana, mulombwana!
How sad!
To those given the gift of discernment, prophesy is now coming to pass!
Aah! Now we know who’s the sponsor of these donations he’s dishing out. Hichilema doesn’t give, most of the people that work with him have nothing good to say about him. He even fails to pay salaries.
Why don’t those that work for him ever come out in open ? It’s always mongrels like you who support pf but seek economic refuge in other countries who have negative things to say . Go back to Zambia since pf is the best
This man has amounted to an insignificant dot since he was removed from upnd. It seems he is regretting it now seeing the influence hh is garnering. What has what some men do in their private bedroom got to do with you? Zambia has homosexuals who are practising unsafe sex. Most of those are bisexual who probably sleep with your side pieces. So it’s in your interest too to recognise gay people . After all we know alot of gay people in pf
Akainde Ichilema has no values, ideology or beliefs, he just follows wherever the wind blows as long as it generates him money. The quest for presidency for him has nothing to do with making Zambia a great nation, but rather advancing in shrinking business empire ..to HH this is basically a business project and if Homos offer money he will jump. HH is actually more dangerous for Zambia than Fred M’membe who has a clearly defined ideology and belief system
What are your values?
Bigotry, incest, racism, tribalism, hypocrisy, theft, murder, corruption, d1ck 5ucking, arse l1cking …?
You are just another blabbing 1mbecile without any morals.
My dog has more morals than you and the rest of your pseudo “patriots” and “Christians”
Same sex marriage can’t be a new world order. If others are doing it, does that make it right? You can see what begging entails!
This man will sell the country given a chance.
What is left to sell after of?
Your f*ucking arse?
But PF is full of gay people including Mumembe and group. Ask Kabimba.
Hichilema does not listen to advice, or his advisers don’t give him credible advice.
And lungu listens to drug barons and violent chaps like kaiser and you wonder why we have thugs roaming streets with guns x
For twenty odd years he has clung to power no convention ruling by decree. Hh has gone as far as sell his soul gone into alliances, appointed Vice Presidents to get the regional vote, embraced characters he doesn’t like but the game is up watch the results for 2021 pf will see the door Upnd will be a full stop a new leadership is coming the circus is over
Just for the benefit of many who may not understand the seriousness of this revelation, LGBT (or GLBT) stands for lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender. Therefore, by HH taking time to go and attend and support this evil conference, it confirms what we have been telling people about the true colours of HH. In simple terms, HH has promised the sponsors of this community which started in Western countries in the late 1980s that with their support to usher him in power, he will change the constitution of Zambia and legalize this evil and unacceptable foreign morale behavior in our society. In short, HH and UPND have approved and endorsed this thing of SAME-SEX MARRIAGE, i.e. for women will be allowed to marry fellow women and men will be allowed to marry fellow men? This is the HH and…
contd
This is the HH and UPND for you!!! When we tell you that there are dark forces that support HH so that Zambia can be ruiened like their societies. It means our children will have the RIGHT TO WALK NAKED in any place just like you see in the morally corrupt Western societies. Is this the man you can entrust the National power with? Its a DISGRACE, DISASTER and yet some churches are blindly supporting this masonist, what a shame!
If indeed HH went for this liberal same sex gathering and gave his endorsements,then it was a strategic mistake on his part.Truth be told,much as one maybe indifferent with gayism or lesbianism,such values are at variance with the declaration of Zambia as a Christian nation in the constitution.And as a politician,he must read the attitude of the public towards same sex marriages
THIS WHOLE THING IS TAILORED WANTING TO DESCREDIT HH CZ HE HAS HAMMERED THEM. THE AUTHORS ARE DORA SILIYA AND SUNDAY CHANDA. THEY HAVE JUST USED THIS *****. IT WAS THE SAME THING WITH SATA. WHY IN ZAMBIA WHEN SOME ONE IS RICH CHAPS LIKE MALINSO, SHARON ETC ATI NI SATANIST? IT IS JEALOUS AT ITS HIGHEST ORDER. IF HH IS A SATANIST GO AND DELIVER HIM. PRAY FOR HIM. WHY, DO U WANT TO REMOVE A LOG IN YOUR FRIENDS EYE WHEN YOURS IS BIG?JOHN 8.HE IS DOING IT ALL HEARTEDLY BUT ALWAYS YOU WANT TO BE POINTING FAULTS ON HIM. GO ON THE GROUND AND HEAR IT HOW PEOPLE FROM ALL WALKS OF LIFE HATE PF.CHANDA AND DORA YOUR DAYS ARE NUMBERED. THESE ARE THE LAST KICKS OF A DYING HORSE. YOU,WILL BE DISGRACED. DORA, CHANDA , THE AUTHOR ETC YOU ARE A BIG DISGRACE. INSTEAD OF U TO BE RESOLVING SERIOUS ISSUES THEN…
Even the late Sata was labeled the same. It’s just nonsense at its highest level.
We have seen such kind of politics during Mr SATA’s time
CHEAP PAID FOR POLITICS
TOTAL NONSENSE
There is nothing that upnd has brought on the table to make them win in 2021.All we hear is pf if corrupt, now is upnd an uncorruption commission or political part. Pf has failed to rule the country. Upnd you’ve been in the opposition in for for more than 20yrs, is that failure also?. The Zambian people are tried of such politics. The opposition need to provide particles checks and balances. The way late President M. Satan did to MMD and the late President Chiluba to UNIP. Not what we are seeing in opposition now. We want to support them but the are so many questions than answers.
Just shut up and go and kiss chagwas ass you half wit