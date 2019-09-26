By Canisius BANDA Development Activist

Hakainde Hichilema’s open support of the LGBTQ community, though viewed by many and himself as progressive and in keeping with the times, is one of the worst political mistakes he has now made.

Reports indicate that he said this when he attended a retreat held on Lake Como Resort, in Italy for Africa’s liberal parties such as the UPND, MDC of Zimbabwe and DA of South Africa sponsored by Brenthurst Foundation.

Symbolically, his making statements in support of this community in Italy, only few thousands of kilometres from the actual location of Sodom and Gomorrah, constitutes a grand political miscalculation he is now unlikely to recover from.

Yes, the UPND is a liberal party but many Zambians were NOT aware of what this really meant.

That a man so close to State power should now stigmatise himself this way only reflects just how phenomenal his failure to read Africans is. The very people he wants to give him power by voting for him abhor buggery.

What he is now going to gain in millions of US dollars he will lose in millions of votes.

As if being labelled tribal was NOT enough now he has to deal with the burden of homosexuality.

And when you seek to lead a Christian nation, this posses a humongous challenge. Such a position is actually viewed as sacrilegious.

With the right media strategy from the PF and its supporting cast of opposition parties, just this one additional act of folly by Hakainde HICHILEMA will now rip his political career to shreds.

You see, the time or open season for the LGBTQ community in Africa let alone Zambia has NOT yet come.

Zambia, and nearly all Africa, still views these people as an abomination, as aberrant and whomsoever supports them is also viewed the same, as askance and abhorrent as the ‘pervert.’

Hakainde HICHILEMA’s open embrace of sodomites might now just herald the twilight of his pursuit of national leadership.

It surely looks like it’s curtains down now.

It seems over now.

Waika attention posaika, musankwa.

If I were him I would have sent a junior member of the party to attend this conference and address this sensitive and controversial matter. Just what kind of naivètè is this?

Kwamana, mulombwana!

How sad!

To those given the gift of discernment, prophesy is now coming to pass!

