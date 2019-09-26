Five private universities have been de-registered. This follows Higher Education Authority inspections conducted between January and July 2019 which revealed that the private institutions failed to comply to set standards.

Higher Education Authority Director General Stephen Simukanga confirmed this during a media briefing in Lusaka.

Professor Simukanga has named the institutions as Damelin University, John David University, Southern Acacia University, Sylvia University and Eastern University.

He said that the Universities are no longer operating as higher learning institutions.

Professor Simukanga said the deregistration of institutions shows that government is committed to ensuring that Higher Education Institutions meet the set standards.

Last week, the Higher Education Authority published a list of 12 institutions that were operating illegally.

[Read 187 times, 187 reads today]