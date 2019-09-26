The UPND says the story doing rounds on social media quoting President Hakainde as supporting lesbians and gays is fake.

Party Spokesman Charles Kakoma said Mr Hichilema did not grant an interview to The Associated Press in Italy.

“In any case, Mr Hichilema is not outside the country attending an international conference where he is alleged to have issued a statement supporting gay rights. Mr Hichilema is at his home in Lusaka,” he said.

“Yesterday, he wanted to go to Kafue to interact with the people but was stopped by the police. So what time did he attend the international conference in Italy yesterday? This is a concocted story by PF Media Director Sunday Chanda who has issued a statement challenging President Hakainde Hichilema on the matter.”

He added, “As UPND, we urge members of the general public not to fall for it as it is a PF scheme to divert public attention from the ever escalating high mealie meal prices and annoying electricity black outs.”

Mr. Hichilema is an upright man who supports Christian values.

“He strongly believes it is immoral and unbiblical to allow same sex marriages or indeed gay and lesbian rights. As a political party, UPND is not receiving any funding from organisations promoting gay rights.”

Mr Kakoma said the UPND challenges Sunday Chanda to provide the evidence.

“The PF should be reminded that telling lies about President Hichilema will not reduce the mealie meal prices nor will it avert the hunger situation that has been exercebated by the inept and thieving PF government. Mr Chanda should know that the people of Zambia want to hear what his PF will do to reduce the cost of living.”

“We also wish to remind Sunday Chanda and his team that surely the day of reckoning is coming. The citizenry may wish to be reminded that it is Sunday Chanda who mounted the same propaganda on gay rights against President Michael Sata but failed.”

“unfortunately, he seems not to have learnt a lesson from what his colleague Chanda Chimba III went through after the change of government because of promoting fake propaganda.”

[Read 146 times, 146 reads today]