The Kabwe High Court has granted the National Democratic Congress party (NDC) a stay of execution pending judicial review.
This is in a matter was the NDC Secretary General Mrs. Bridget Atanga is seeking a judicial review against the deregistration of the party.
The party was deregistered by the Registrar of societies about a month ago.
However, the party appealed to the Minister of Home affairs who a week ago upheld the deregistration.
With the status quo, the party shall continue to carry out it is countrywide mobilization activities pending the High Court hearing.
I am vendicted!!!
I told you, I told mother-f
I told you Lusaka has no courts left, all those are PF-branch offices.
I even told LAZ not file in that defacto Lusaka, take LAZ cases to Mongu!!
I told you…. Let’s wait for Tutwa Nkumba.
God bless Kabwe!!!
Hello nostra how are things uko
This country has gone to dogs. In 2019 we have a party in power bent on getting rid of opposition and one party state. Things that occurred in kaunda days.how sad. I will never Iive in zambia until upnd win. How can I put my white wife through the hell she experienced before we moved to the UK.