The Kabwe High Court has granted the National Democratic Congress party (NDC) a stay of execution pending judicial review.

This is in a matter was the NDC Secretary General Mrs. Bridget Atanga is seeking a judicial review against the deregistration of the party.

The party was deregistered by the Registrar of societies about a month ago.

However, the party appealed to the Minister of Home affairs who a week ago upheld the deregistration.

With the status quo, the party shall continue to carry out it is countrywide mobilization activities pending the High Court hearing.

