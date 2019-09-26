The Constitutional Court has dismissed the application by the Law Association of Zambia (LAZ) to dismiss the motion to raise preliminary issues by the State in a matter in which LAZ has petitioned against the enactment of the Constitution of Zambia Amendment Bill No. 10 of 2019.

In a ruling delivered today, the Constitutional Court stated that Order 14(A) of the Rules of the Supreme Court applies when the Constitutional Court is exercising original jurisdiction.

The Court has also heavily frowned upon the Practice of raising a Preliminary Issue upon another preliminary Issue.

The dismissal of the application means the Court shall proceed to hear the State’s motion to raise Preliminary Issues to dismiss the whole petition by LAZ

The Court has also allowed the LAZ to file Arguments in opposition to the State’s motion to raise preliminary issues by Monday.

The State’s motion to raise Preliminary issues will be heard on Friday next week.

LAZ suffered another setback earlier this week when the Court also dismissed the application to restrain Parliament from considering the Constitution Amendment Bill

