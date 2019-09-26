The United Nations has appointed leading business executive Monica Musonda, Dangote Group President Aliko Dangote and African Development Bank President Akinwunmi Adesina as part of 27 global leaders to combat malnutrition across the world.
The appointment was made by António Guterres, the secretary-general of the United Nations, as part of the Scaling Up Nutrition (SUN) Movement committed to fighting malnutrition in all its forms.
According to a statement released by SUN to this effect, the leaders will meet on September 24 to take a decision on the continuation of the SUN Movement into its third phase (2021-2025).
The leaders will also make commitments to achieve their objectives – looking toward the 2020 Tokyo Nutrition for Growth Summit.
One in three people suffer from malnutrition the world over and 149 million girls and boys are stunted, a trend the group is set up to stop and reverse.
