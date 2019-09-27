Algeria will warm-up for their 2021 AFCON Group H qualifier home date against Chipolopolo with two high-profile friendly games during the October FIFA International Match window.

The defending AFCON champions have confirmed friendly dates again at DR Congo and Colombia that will be played during the FIFA Match Window that will run from October 7-October 15.

Algeria will initially host the 1968 and 1974 African champions, DR Congo, on October 10 in Blida.

They will later travel to France to face Colombia in Lille on October 15.

Algeria will host Zambia in both sides opening 2012 AFCON Group H qualifier on November 11.

Botswana and Zimbabwe are the other Group H opponents.

