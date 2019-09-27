Zesco United and Young Africans clash on Saturday at Levy Mwanawasa Stadium in Ndola with all to play for this weekend for a place in the 2019/20CAF Champions League group stage.

Young Africans and Zesco are tied at 1-1 from the pre-group stage, first leg match played on September 14 in Dar-es-Salaam.

“Every game has its own challenges but it is a 50-50 encounter we have a chance to qualify,” Young Africans assistant coach and ex-Green Buffaloes midfielder Noel Mwandila said.

“Zesco too has a chance to qualify so it is going to be an interesting game but the most important is the 90 minutes on Saturday.

“We are going into this game with a positive attitude and I am sure this is the last 90 minutes.

“We can say we played the first half in Dar, and we are playing the second half here, although it is also 90 minutes.

“But both teams have a chance to qualify.”

Another a draw will see Young Africans through and so the onus is on Zesco to conjure a home victory this Saturday to go through or be relegated to the CAF Confederation Cup pre-group stage.

But Zesco captain and goalkeeper Jacob Banda is optimistic home advantage will prevail at Levy this weekend.

“That’s an advantage but the game is still on, we still have another 90 minutes to play and we just have to play according to the instructions and remain focused,” Banda said.

“But morale in camp is high and we are geared for tomorrow’s game.”

