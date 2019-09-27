Chief Government Spokesperson Dora Siliya has said that the government is shocked over reports alleging that opposition (UPND) leader Hakainde Hichilema with other political leaders in the Southern African attended a meeting to discuss issues among them gays rights and same sex marriage.

Ms. Siliya, who also Information and Broadcasting Services Minister, said that the people of Zambia have always refused gay rights and same sex marriages.

In a statement made available to the media, Ms Siliya stated that government will continue to stand with Zambians who have consistently denied change to the constitution to include gay rights and same sex marriages.

And the ruling Patriotic Front (PF) has challenged UPND Spokesperson Charles Kaoma to deny that the UPND is not a member of the Africa Liberal Network an organisation of 44 liberal political parties in 30 countries in Africa.

PF Media Director Sunday Chanda said that liberal political parties in Africa such as the Democratic Alliance of South Africa and UPND of Zambia are part of the ALN.

Mr. Chanda challenged Mr. Kakoma to deny that the UPND was not represented by himself and Mr. Muzungu in Ghana in 2018 at the meeting for ALN where more than 30 countries met.

He said that the UPND must come out clean on its connections with the ALN, gayism and same sex marriages as opposed to dragging innocent names.

Mr Chanda in a statement to ZNBC News said that Zambians want to directly hear from the UPND leader on the matter.

He said the Church and other political parties raised serious concern by what appears to be UPND’s desperation that they can champion gay rights and same sex marriages in Zambia in the hope of gaining power.

However, the UPND President yesterday posted the twitter message below on his twitter account and he is also now being accused to have pulled down his pictures of his Italy visit from his facebook page.

The MMD when in power, peddled lies that Michael Sata’s PF would introduce gay rights if voted in. Now that the MMD have taken over PF, they are trying the same lie on us. MMD was booted out of power and they will be booted out again under Mr. Lungu’s PF. — Hakainde Hichilema (@HHichilema) September 26, 2019

