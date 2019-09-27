President Edgar Lungu has described his engagement at the 74th Session of the United nations general assembly as successful.
President Lungu said he is happy that World Leaders tackled pressing issues affecting the globe.
Speaking to ZANIS in New York, President Lungu says he is coming back home satisfied that he ably represented the country at the UN General Assembly.
The Head of State observed that it is important for him to attend global engagements as it gives Zambia an opportunity to highlight its development agenda.
And President Lungu says he is pleased that the United States of America has a clear view of Zambia following his bilateral meetings with officials from the US State Department.
He expressed concern that some Zambians including politicians are trying to dent the image of the country by spreading fake news about the country.
But the assembly is almost empty unlike the attendance during the US President’s speech.
I see PF Cadres in attendance…what happened to everyone….Lungu was addressing Mumbi and Kaizer Zulu
I see PF Cadres in attendance…what happened to everyone….Lungu was addressing Mumbi and Kaizer Zulu…and meanwhile HH is busy suucking something in italy
Why he even go there, count how many people listening to him, sad indeed.
He used take those Zambian musicians to force us to dance, but not this year. Worst of time.
He is leading a boring life.
Comment: That picture tells me the opposite of Success. Please give me another picture otherwise I am getting worried of the money put in to facility his and his entourage travel to these meetings.
This is depressing,the assembly is almost empty.What message does that send?I saw the same arrangement when some other African leaders were on stage like the Zimbabwean guy
Edgar Chagwa Lungu satisfied with his engagement with whisky at un general assembly pub.
But that empty stadium!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! mwndini……………………You call that world…..Next time do not go there because when US president is addressing everyone is there??????????????? They take us for granted…You are our president just like their US president.
Problem when you go there you start Kupempempe……………….
Why so empty???
Lungu became confident because almost everybody left the hall. Ba Zambia tasebana!