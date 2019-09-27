President Edgar Lungu has described his engagement at the 74th Session of the United nations general assembly as successful.

President Lungu said he is happy that World Leaders tackled pressing issues affecting the globe.

Speaking to ZANIS in New York, President Lungu says he is coming back home satisfied that he ably represented the country at the UN General Assembly.

The Head of State observed that it is important for him to attend global engagements as it gives Zambia an opportunity to highlight its development agenda.

And President Lungu says he is pleased that the United States of America has a clear view of Zambia following his bilateral meetings with officials from the US State Department.

He expressed concern that some Zambians including politicians are trying to dent the image of the country by spreading fake news about the country.

