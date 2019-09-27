Shepolopolo U17’s dreams of qualifying for the inaugural COSAFA U17 Women’s Cup final in Mauritius ended today after losing to South Africa in Friday’s semifinal.

South Africa beat Shepolopolo 2-1 in Port Louis to advance to Sunday’s final when they will face Uganda.

Oyisa Marhasi broke the deadlock in the 16th minute to put South Africa 1-0 ahead.

Eleven minutes later, Maweta Chilenga equalized to see the two sides go 1-1 into halftime.

But lady of the match Jessica Wade fired-in a superb free-kick in the 49th minute to seal South Africa’s passage to the final where they will meet high-scoring Uganda who crushed Botswana 12-0 in their semifinal clash earlier on Friday.

Shepolopolo and Botswana will meet in the early kickoff on Sunday in the battle for Bronze.

