By Canisius BANDA Development Activist

As if caught in an embarrassing unnatural sexual act, the UPND now has egg on its face.

It is ashamed.

Aware that a most terrible political mistake, faux pas, has been made by its life leader Hakainde HICHILEMA, the UPND now is at great pains to correct this calamity which has, per adventure, befallen the party.

Seeing its likelihood of seizing State power now wane following its exposed support for sodomy and other homosexual acts, extreme panic has now gripped this political party.

And like anyone in panic often behaves, this party is now making more mistakes.

Here is a list of some of the new mistakes this party has now made.

As if a show of utter contempt for Jesus CHRIST and our own Republican Constitution, which declares the Zambian nation Christain, here is what one Gilbert LISWANISO, a youth activist in UPND [National Youth Spokesman] and distant confidant of HICHILEMA’s, in a statement, in part, is said to have said:

‘We as UPND youths we wish to state that despite President HH FULLY supporting gay rights, he remains an elder at the Seventh Day Adventist (SDA) and therefore a Christian.

President Hichilema is of the view that gays and lesbians are part of us and must be allowed to do what they want.

Zambia does not belong to Christians only. We have Muslims, Hindus and many other religions so we should seek to respect people’s choices of what they want to be.

As youths of the UPND we endorse President HICHILEMA”s stance and ask well meaning Zambians to fully respect rights of gays and lesbians people.

We stand UNITED for gays and lesbians.’

Now, ladies and gentlemen, what sane politician would make such a statement? This is akin to putting out a fire using petrol, a most foolish thing indeed.

Tell me, which SDA member, anywhere in the world, supports same-sex marriages?

This utterance is as if Gilbert LISWANISO has taken complete leave of his mind.

But then I hear this is all fake news. I really do hope and pray that indeed that is the case.

Nonetheless, there is nothing fake with what follows below. Read on.

Trying to cleanse his boss, Charles KAKOMA, the spokesperson of the UPND, in a statement entitled ‘Stop Your Lies; Clean Up Your Mess’, clearly aimed at the PF, he did the opposite, he further soiled his boss.

In this statement, Charles KAKOMA wants Zambians to believe that Hakainde HICHILEMA did NOT leave Zambia and go to Italy [and mix with people who support the rights of homosexuals].

Here is what he wrote:

‘…In any case, Mr HICHILEMA is not outside the country attending an international conference where he is alleged to have issued a statement supporting gay rights. Mr HICHILEMA is at his home in Lusaka. Yesterday, he wanted to go to Kafue to interact with the people but was stopped by the police. So what time did he attend the international conference in Italy yesterday?’

Yes, it is true that Mr Hakainde HICHILEMA is at his home in Lusaka.

But this is because he has returned from Lake Como, Italy.

In case Charles KAKOMA is not aware, his boss Mr Hakainde HICHILEMA at about 19:00 hours on 23 September 2019 was in the company of like-minded Africans Morghalu KINGSLEY, a Nigerian, Zito KABWE of Alliance for Change of Tanzania and Nelson CHAMISA, a Zimbabwean belonging to the political party MDC in Italy.

Yes, Charles KAKOMA, Hakainde HICHILEMA attended the conference dubbed ‘Can Africa Be The Next Asia’, at Lake Como in Italy.

Charles KAKOMA, in case your boss lied to you that he wasn’t in Italy, ask for, and check his passport.

Further, a short while ago on Prime TV, in another show of emotional drama, drama devoid of research and reason, at about 20:05 hours to be exact, Cornelius MWEETWA, deputy to Charles KAKOMA, seemingly addressing the press, said the following:

‘HH is NOT an advocate of gay rights. HH and the UPND do NOT advocate gay rights in Zambia or globally.’

To say that Cornelius MWEETWA lied would be unfair to the man.

What is fair is to say to this graduate of UNZA is that Cornelius MWEETWA is an ignorant man.

Cornelius MWEETWA clearly does NOT know the whole truth about his boss, Hakainde HICHILEMA and the UPND.

The truth is that Hakainde HICHILEMA, by being President of the UPND, a party that belongs to ALN [Africa Liberal Network], a collection of 44 political parties in 30 countries in Africa, is an advocate of the rights of homosexuals both in Zambia and globally. This is the truth.

The ALN supports the rights of LBGTQ communities all over Africa.

Further, liberal parties all over the world support the rights of LGBTQ communities. It is part of their main mission.

May his soul rest in peace, the then deputy secretary-general of the UPNS Kuchunga SINUSAMBA, explaining UPND liberalism, made this truth clear to me as the then UPND Vice President for Politics, and I, vehemently, was of the view that this must be dropped.

The meeting Hakainde HICHILEMA attended a few days ago at Lake Como in Italy included like-minded political organisations in Africa that constitute ALN. All of these organisations are in support of liberalism – gay rights and all.

And by affiliation, all members of ALN, to which the UPND belongs, support same-sex marriages, and gay rights in general if you like.

You see, as the UPND now tries to cover its exposed ass, it is inadvertently exposing other offensive private parts, adding insult to injury.

This is what panic does. This is what happens when one is caught cheating.

Sober up, balombwana! Stop being emotional as if muli ba mbulamano! Get your act together. You still have time. Just be careful now. The Christians will now come heavily on you. The teaching of the adulterous woman will NOT matter to them, they might just stone you to death. Be warned.

In life you see, we must always be truthful in our dealings, and the need to cover up will never arise.

And in a quick and timely manner, the Republican President, His Excellency Dr Edgar Chagwa LUNGU, whilst in New York, United States of AMERICA, inspired by the seriousness of the matter, sounded a dire warning shot to anyone intending to promote this culture which remains at variance with Zambia’s, he warned Zambians and their political parties to desist from any sexual behaviour which at present remains criminal in our country.

Gayism is illegal in Zambia. That is what Lungu echoed. Take heed.

If I were Hakainde HICHILEMA I would tremble at this warning, and offer a quick explanation by way of apology. Asking too much perhaps.

President LUNGU is NOT alone on this matter as a most venerated court of justice in Europe recently also ruled that the DEFINITION OF MARRIAGE REMAINS THE UNION OF MAN AND WOMAN.

It follows then that the West also behave. The West must never tie their aid to gay rights as their own courts of law do NOT sanction homosexuality as a legality requiring international enforcement but as a practice to be tolerated by individual and willing State parties.

This here ain’t fake news, my bululu. It is the whole truth and nothing but the truth.

In this so declared Christian nation, the UPND is now on the ropes!

You see now, mapenzi yabola! Kwamana, balombwana!

