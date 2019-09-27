Bolton City YC coach Jerome Thomas says they maybe down but are not out while Zanaco coach Mumamba Numba insists they are calm ahead of Saturday’s CAF Confederation Cup final leg, home tie against their visitors at National Heroes Stadium in Lusaka.
Zanaco head into the second round, final leg, match leading Bolton 2-1 from the first leg played on September 14 in Mauritius.
A draw will suffice to see Zanaco through to the pre-group stage while a 1-0 win for Bolton will eject their hosts and see the Indian Ocean Islanders advance on away goals rule.
“It is the first time for most of my players playing in CAF competition but we will do our best on Saturday,” Thomas said.
“After the 2-1 defeat, it is possible to score two goals and qualify, I know it will be very difficult but we will try.”
But Numba said they had the cushion of an away victory and would use home advantage to the fullest this weekend.
“Basically I think pressure is always there, especially when you are playing at home but we have a team that can handle the pressure,” Numba said.
“I think the good thing is we managed to get a win away from home which puts us in a better position and it will give us the confidence we need going into the second and final game.”
Winner over both legs awaits second round loser from this month’s CAF Champions League pre-group stage.
Ba Lusakatimes don’t misinform and mislead those who do not understand the beautiful game of Soccer, unless you tell me that you also do not understand the permutations involved especially when it comes to the away goal rule.
ZANACO scored 2 goals away from home and conceded 1. If the match ends 1- nil in favour of Bolton City then the goal aggregate will be 2-2 but the fact that the Bankers scored 2 goals away from home will see them go through to the pre-group stage. They will only be knocked out if they lose by 2 goals to 0. A 2-1 win in favour of the visitors will send the match to extra time and later on penalties if the two sides can’t separated after 90 minutes. Please ensure that you give the public the correct information.