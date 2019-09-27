Bolton City YC coach Jerome Thomas says they maybe down but are not out while Zanaco coach Mumamba Numba insists they are calm ahead of Saturday’s CAF Confederation Cup final leg, home tie against their visitors at National Heroes Stadium in Lusaka.

Zanaco head into the second round, final leg, match leading Bolton 2-1 from the first leg played on September 14 in Mauritius.

A draw will suffice to see Zanaco through to the pre-group stage while a 1-0 win for Bolton will eject their hosts and see the Indian Ocean Islanders advance on away goals rule.

“It is the first time for most of my players playing in CAF competition but we will do our best on Saturday,” Thomas said.

“After the 2-1 defeat, it is possible to score two goals and qualify, I know it will be very difficult but we will try.”

But Numba said they had the cushion of an away victory and would use home advantage to the fullest this weekend.

“Basically I think pressure is always there, especially when you are playing at home but we have a team that can handle the pressure,” Numba said.

“I think the good thing is we managed to get a win away from home which puts us in a better position and it will give us the confidence we need going into the second and final game.”

Winner over both legs awaits second round loser from this month’s CAF Champions League pre-group stage.

[Read 34 times, 34 reads today]