Zesco United and Zanaco on Saturday won their respective continental final leg matches on Saturday to advance.

At Levy Mwanawasa Stadium in Ndola, Zesco beat Young Africans of Tanzania 2-1 to qualify to the CAF Champions League group stage.

Jesse Were put Zesco ahead in the 24th minute but Young Africans equalized in the 30th minute through Sadney Urikhob to go 1-1 into half time of a tightly contested match.

Zesco won by some fortune in the 78th minute when Abdul Aziz Hassan turned the ball into his own net after failing to clear Quadri Kola ‘s cross.

Young Africans suffered another setback when Lamine Moro was sent off in the 88th minute after receiving his second yellow card.

Zesco advance to the group stage 3-2 on aggregate.

Zesco’ s qualification is also historical after becoming the first Zambian club to make five succcessive group stage appearances in continental football and the only one to play in four group rounds of the CAF Champions League.

And at National Heroes Stadium in Lusaka, Zanaco completed a double over Bolton City YC of Mauritius following a 3-0 home win to advance to the pre-group stage of the CAF Confederation Cup.

Goals by Emmanuel Okutu in the 25th minute, Guily Manziba in the 56th and Damiano Kola in the 84th minute sealed a 5-1 aggregate win over the continental debutants from Mauritius.

Zanaco now await losers from this month’s CAF Champions League pregroup in the last 32 for a place in the league stage of the second tier competition.

Meanwhile, Green Eagles are in action on Sunday away in Angola against Premiero de Agosto of Luanda.

Eagles must overturn a 2-1 first leg loss at home to join Zesco in the CAF Champions League group stage.

