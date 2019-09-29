Former Presidential Spokesperson Amos Chanda has advised the ruling Patriotic Front (PF) youths to help mobilize the party by taking a leading role but ensuring a form of discipline is maintained that he said was lacking in the rank and file of the party generally.

Mr Chanda said that urged the youth to use social media for party mobilization, saying that social media platform offers opportunities for political mobilization, political education.

Mr Chanda however, decried the use of social media by the youths to smear the people they did not agree with.

“As party activists, you seem misguided to think that this platform is expressly for protest and smear against those we don’t agree with,” he said.

“No! It can’t be like this, the “voice note revolution” and text postings have become a norm, causing incredible internal bleeding within the party. How can this be leadership and mobilization?”

Mr Chanda said that youths can vent out frustrations internally but not in a manner that helps the opposition.

“The purpose of any party political formation is to acquire the power to preside over the affairs of state in line with our ideological propositions. The locus of this power lies in the state; if we have this power how can we tear one another in a manner that threatens this very power? This is somewhat reverse logic, which an intellectual outfit like yours cannot fall into,” he advised.

“If you are not getting explanations from Ministers, you have every right to complain to the Secretary General who is basically the main whip between party and Govt policy.”

He said such frustrations cannot be spewed online as the practice has been in recent months.

Mr. Chanda said insider voices carry greater credibility even when not true.

“I have seen with great surprise open rebukes against the President, SG, Ministers and other top leaders from within the rank and file of the party via social media; and oftentimes feeding into the menace of fake news which is damaging individuals and institutions,” said Mr. Chanda.

