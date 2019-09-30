Senior Chief Mukuni of Kazungula, Livingstone and Zimba Districts in Southern Province, has condemned what he has termed as the coordinated theft of wildlife in the North Luangwa, South Luangwa and the Kafue National Parks by the PF government.

The Traditional Leader has called on fellow traditional leaders in the affected areas, to galvanize their Chiefdoms to stop the wanton robbery of their heritage, by ensuring that the looters are removed from office in the 2021 election.

Senior Chief Mukuni who was speaking at his Palace in Livingstone, called on Chiefs to be inspired by the plunder of the national resources by the PF, into galvanizing their subjects on the importance of voting them out.

“I would like to add my unchained voice to the lamentation of the traditional authorities surrounding North Luangwa, South Luangwa and the Kafue National Parks, over the government-sponsored abduction and plunder of wild animals, by greed and shameless PF regime looters. These people know very well that they do not have the named National Parks’ host communities’ support, in the ongoing conversion from wildlife public good to wildlife private good. This is criminally for the exclusive benefit of Zambia’s version of the South African Guptas, who have by corrupt means monopolized the wildlife hunting business in Zambia”, said Senior Chief Mukuni.

He expressed shock at what he described as PF’s cavalier attitude towards national resources which is troubling, disheartening and beyond the pale, and that it needs to be immediately checked before Zambians lose their heritage.

Senior Chief Mukuni said the PF has supplied enough straw to the hayloft in all areas of public interest in Zambia and have subsequently squandered goodwill of the citizens.

“We know the truth, we see the truth and we therefore refuse to believe the lies that the exercise is carried out to beef up the stocks for non existent Government owned Game Ranches”, added the traditional Leader.

He said this desperation comes from the realization that time is fast running out for their unwelcome continued stay in office, and they are prepared to stand their grounds using the infamous constitutional (amendment) Bill number 10 of 2019.

The Senior Chief regretted that President Edgar Lungu wasted valuable time to redeem himself into a unifying leader when he rejected the Church Mother Bodies’ led dialogue.

“The President’s lack of foresight exposed him as a greedy person with no interest of moving Zambia forward. He instead opted to deal with one man parties with no roots in the democratic will of the Zambian people. To fellow Chiefs, the arrogant theft of our people’s heritage should be a clarion call for them to realise that it is their responsibility to galvanize their Chiefdoms to remove the PF from office through an emphatic no confidence vote in 2021”, said Senior Chief Mukuni.

