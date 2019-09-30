Kitwe United, Prison Leopards and Kafue Celtic are tied at the top of the FAZ National Division One after round four matches played at the weekend.

The unbeaten trio is tied on 10 points each after positing wins in their latest games.

Kitwe edged Indeni 1-0 at home in Kitwe with Celtic thumping Zesco Shockers away in Mongu and Prison were 3-0 winners over National Assembly.

Young Green Eagles are fourth on the table with seven points following a 2-0 win over Chambishi.

Elsewhere, Nchanga Rangers launched their National Division One campaign with a 2-0 victory against Zesco Malaiti Rangers.

Nchanga are now in the National Division after buying Circuit City’s place.

Week – 4 Results

Zesco Shockers 0-2 Kafue Celtic

Mpulungu Harbour 0-1 Sinazongwe United

Chindwin Sentries 1-1 Zambeef

Nchanga Rangers 2-0 Zesco Malàiti Rangers

Prison Leopards 3- 0 National Assembly

Chambishi 0-2 Young Green Eagles

Mumbwa Medics 2-2 Police College

F.C Muza 1-2 Gomes

Kitwe United 1-0 Indeni

[Read 1 times, 1 reads today]