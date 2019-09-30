The family of the late Zambia Women National Team star Martha ‘Mutima’ Mutale says she not been well for some time prior to her death.

Mutima, 42, died on Saturday afternoon at Kitwe Teaching Hospital just hours after being rushed there.

She has left behind two children – a boy and a girl.

Her younger sister Jane Musonda described Mutima’s death as a blow to the family.

‘It is painful. She was looking after us since the death of our parents,’ Musonda said.

‘She was sick for some time. She was struggling before passing away at the central hospital, ‘she said.

Talented Mutima was a common feature in the national team during her hey days.

She also had a playing stint in DR Congo.

After retiring from playing, Mutima went into coaching and previously served as an assistant coach at FAZ Copperbelt Women League outfit Moba Queens.

She also coached former FAZ Division Three side Stan Hazard of Kitwe.

Funeral gathering is at her residency in Kitwe’s Kwacha Township near the famous Mutende Ground.

