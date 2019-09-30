Zesco Limited has announced that it will not commence power imports tomorrow as earlier announced.

Acting Company Managing Director Webster Musonda said some proposals that have been made to the Energy Regulation Board will need to be finished before imports can commence.

Speaking when the Parliamentary committee on Energy, Water Development and Tourism, Mr Musonda said the nation will be informed when the imports will commence.

Mr Musonda said the Power Utility company was scheduled to commence power imports from South Africa at a cost of about 21 million dollars monthly for about six months.

And Mr Musonda announced that the company is in the process of revising upwards the current eight hours load shedding schedule.

He said the current eight hours of load shedding has not helped as it has not worked according to the company’s expectations as consumers are not observing the switch and save.

Meanwhile, Kariba North Bank Station Manager Edward Simbaya has disclosed that ZESCO is currently producing 290 megawatts of electricity per day instead of the normal 500 megawatts.

Speaking when Energy Minister Mathew Nkhuwa paid a courtesy call on Siavonga District Commissioner Lovemore Kanyama, Mr Simbaya said reduced electricity production is aimed at sustaining power generation.

He said the company is likely to produce at the same capacity for the next four months to avoid depleting the water.

