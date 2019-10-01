President Edgar Lungu has sent a message of condolences to the Catholic Church in Muchinga Province and the late Father Sefelino Chibesa’s family, following his demise.

The President sent the message of condolences through Minister of Home Affairs, Stephen Kampyongo who represented him at the funeral service in Mpika District this morning.

President Lungu said he is saddened by the death of father Chibesa, who served diligently in the Church and contributed massively to the developmental agenda of the province and the country at large.

He added that he has mourned with the family in spirit, from the time he learned of his death, up until his remains were received in the country yesterday.

The Head of State emphasized that government will always stand with the Church in good and bad moments such as this.

Meanwhile, thousands of mourners gathered at Our lady of Lourdes in Chilonga area to pay their last respects to the late Father Sefelino Chibesa, who served at St Johns the Baptist Parish in Chinsali District under Mpika Diocese.

And Mpika Diocese Bishop, Justin Mulenga who gave the life history of the late priest described Father Chibesa as a God fearing, hardworking, and reliable priest in the diocese.

Father Chibesa died on August 28, 2019 in Vienna, Austria where he had gone to pursue further studies.He was found dead in his hostel in a kneeling position.

Father Chibesa will be buried at the Diocesan Priests Cemetery in Chilonga in Mpika District of Muchinga Province.

Among the dignitaries that attended the burial proceeding include Muchinga Province Minister Malozo Sichone, Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly also Mfuwe MP Mwimba Malama, Kanchibiya Member of Parliament Martin Malama, District Commissioners and other government officials.

[Read 1 times, 1 reads today]