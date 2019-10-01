The Power Dynamos executive committee has justified its controversial appointment of Guston Mutobo as head coach.

Mutobo was unveiled as Power coach on Monday at a ceremony held at CEC in Kitwe to replace Fordson Kabole who resigned recently.

Some club supporters have taken to social media to oppose the re-appointment of Mutobo, who led Power to the FAZ Super Division title in 2000.

Club chairman Bhenkele Haachitwe told journalists that Mutobo was the right man to revive the dwindling fortunes of the Arthur Davies outfit.

‘As an executive we went through the process of identifying a person who is going to fit into the programme and challenges we are facing as a team. We set up a team that was having some discussions with a number of coaches and at the end the committee felt coach Guston Mutobo had fitted into what we were looking for,’ Haachitwe said.

‘Our new coach Guston Mutobo has extensive experience of over 20 years and we have no doubt that he is going to work with us and fits into the strategies we have,’ he said.

Mutobo said his lengthy absence from Power won’t be a factor in his second reign as coach.

The Congolese coach’s first term at Power ended in 2001 before shifting to Botswana where he coached Nico United and Satmos.

‘In football you can say about old and new years but football is the same. We are there for challenges. You will know that there are challenges at Power but if we are there we have to fight,’ he said.

Power have three points from three games played so far in the 2019/20 FAZ Super Division campaign.

