First Lady Mrs Esther Lungu has said that many women shun seeking services from health facilities in rural areas because of substandard services due to lack of electricity.

She said this when she received a donation of 16,500 assorted solar devices worth US $336,000 from Atlas Mara in partnership with World Panel Zambia Limited and Sunstream

Mrs Lungu said the donation of solar kits would help meet the needs of rural women who often shun rural health centers because they are only attended to during the day.

She said the solar kits, which comprise solar chargers, batteries and lamps would make rural health facilities more attractive, as they will operate day and night.

At the same occasion Atlas Mara Managing Director Mr James Koni said rural populations faced many challenges due to lack of electricity. He said the donation would promote entrepreneurship and financial inclusion among rural populations.

World Panel Zambia Chairman Mr Jacob Sikazwe said connecting the whole country to the national grid was not an easy undertaking and that government could not do it alone, which called for alternative solutions. Mr Sikazwe said he was encouraged and inspired by the work the Esther Lungu Foundation Trust was doing in uplifting the lives of the rural people especially women.

[Read 54 times, 54 reads today]