By Anthony Bwalya
Let us be very clear: The Patriotic Front (PF) were elected on an illusion – an illusion that was energized by what had become a natural hatred for RB’s MMD regime which had become a collective autocraticy, epitomized by excessive state control using money as bait against a population that was becoming increasingly impoverished.
The long suffering citizens of Zambia had practically been compelled to erode every requirement for us to objectively interrogate the PF’s agenda for mass public sector reforms. The PF, while in opposition, made a lot of fantom promises whose realisation was never backed up by any sound rationalization of what the long term objective was ever going to be.
Yet, in all this, one Michael Chilufya Sata was the only innocent dreamer, whose dream for his people was later to be hijacked and stolen by a pack of hungry wolves who interpreted the collective loyalty of Zambians as an unimpeded license to launder our country, it’s people and resources for private profit.
The nostalgia for Michael’s dream was evident in 2015 and 2016, when a candidate in Edgar C. Lungu, who not only admitted to having NO PERSONAL VISION for our country, but had also failed an INTEGRITY TEST in the private legal practice when he got entangled into financial impropriety involving a client and was disbarred from the bench and legal practice by the Law Association of Zambia – but was elected TWICE to serve as head of state.
This is how much Zambians loved Michael, that we were prepared to trust a rogue with our collective fortunes.
But after 8 long years of consented introspection, as individuals, families, communities and as a nation, Zambians have finally come to an agreement: that in order to clarify and recapture Michael’s dream, we have to put it into the hands of those who can interpret it for the benefit of ALL Zambians, irrespective of our political affiliations.
Michael SATA always knew how sound the UPND’s agenda was. This is why he was more inclined to collaborating with Hakainde Hichilema and the UPND in realigning his dream with what the UPND had consistently preached.
In his heart of hearts, Sata loathed corruption as much as he loathed social and economic inequalities. He also despised how the MMD abused the rule of law to prevent him from exercising his constitutional rights to meet and greet with ordinary people.
These were the things Michael Sata knew the UPND were deeply passionate about resolving, and that was the basis of his association with Hakainde Hichilema.
Specifically, Michael Sata dreamed of the following:
1. More money in our pockets and lower taxes
Under the post Sata PF regime, Zambians are now close to K600 worse off per month at the point of sale thanks to wages being overtaken by inflation. Also, Zambians are now another K600 out of pocket in taxes per month, both direct and indirect taxes, as the PF of Edgar Lungu have prioritized over – taxation as tool of centralized power and control.
Therefore, this has effectively driven the national food basket for a family of 6 to the brink of K7,000. The result is poverty, hunger and destitution at household level. But it is not only the access to food that is under threat, is it also the finished ability for households nto afford a decent roof over their heads, water and sanitation, energy services, education and quality health services.
This is why today, more than 62% of Zambians live on less than $1.25 per day, with another 40% classed as extremely poor, and close to 500,000 having no access to a secure food source everyday.
UPND RESPONSE STRATEGY
The UPND has committed to giving economic power and choice back to individuals, households and small businesses. Our proposal is to reform the PAYE taxation model towards a MEANS TESTED model, so that through tax reallocations, we can transfer more resources towards the micro economy.
This is why we have proposed for an increase in the PAYE tax exempt threshold from the current K3,300 to K4,000; as well as revising downwards the upper tax bracket from the current 37.5% to 22.5% as a way of delivering actual, guaranteed resources into the hands of individuals and households, and further as a means to catalyse micro economic activity for rapid growth and job creation.
2. Less Corruption
After what had become rampant, unhindered corruption by and under the MMD regime, the PF had campaigned on the premise that they will fight grand and political corruption, so that public resources can only be applied to and for the benefit of Zambians as a whole.
However, both grand and political corruption have not only spiked, but these are now being perpetrated under the umbrella of state capture – where elected officials and public institutions have remotely been taken over by power private business interests and big money lobbyists who are diverting over 60% of all public revenue and debt money away from projects of vital public utility, and instead into the pockets of these private actors and their conniving political accomplices.
Since 2011, Corruption under the PF has cost Zambians in excess of $10 billion, with less than 40% of all debt money having actually been committed to public projects; and public project procurement being the primary conduit.
The result is a mountain of public debt which the PF government can never dismantle.
UPND RESPONSE STRATEGY
Our approach and commitment towards corruption is 100% zero tolerance. This means a UPND adminstration is committed to upholding only the highest standard of integrity when it comes to the management of public resources.
The UPND is on the record, as having committed to the review and reform of the public procurement act to deliver value for money procurement, as well as committing to establishing a public project procurement appraisal unit under then AG’s office, to ensure that all projects are independently scrutinized for value for money opportunities.
The UPND has also committed to instituting Unexplained Wealth Orders (UWOs) as a means to expedite the process of recovering property suspected of having been illegally acquired.
And the foregoing are merely a snippet of the lies and broken promises of and by the PF, but with he UPND presenting and offering a credible, clearly rationalized agenda for change and reform.
Under the PF regime, we have watched expanses of land and Forest reserves have been abused and shared by government Ministers and CADRES, and in the process compromising the integrity of our environment and several water sources.
It is also under this regime, under President Edgar Lungu, that over $3 million in social cash transfer money was stolen by agents of the PF, depriving several thousands of our people of the much needed welfare support. The UPND is prepared to devolve the functioning of this system, so that the process of identifying beneficiaries is done at community level and without the undue interference of political actors.
Zambians must also never forget how $400,000 worth of test kits were stolen from the MoH, as well as $4m worth of expired drugs having been bought. The result was that many thousands of lives were put at risk, with hundreds lost owing to the appetite for profiteering by PF actors.
We also know how many billions of dollars have been stolen in public contracts to build roads and other infrastructure projects, whose return on investment is just far below the cost of the debt money procured to fund these projects. The consequences are that many of these projects will never be able to pay for themselves, and that several generations of Zambians will have to pay for this in higher taxes.
But even then, the UPND are saying there is another way around all this.
With new leadership, we can restore trust in public leadership and energize new discussions around our collective problems and map out new solutions – together.
What we cannot do, what Zambians must never do is allow a breed of failed politicians mascarading as leaders, to stay another day longer than is necessary in office.
We have already lost at least 20 years worth of development under the PF.
It’s time to start reversing the damage.
It’s time to trust the UPND under President Hakainde Hichilema to do the job.
Never…..UPND needs leadership change
Anthony Bwalya…keep on hallucinating and dreaming…2021 will come and go and its been happening since 2006….losing wont be new…you are free to dream anyway….
HH is the right person to grow this economy, create jobs and improve the lives of Zambians. On the other hand, the job of president is too big for Edgar Lungu. Running a country is like running a business and not a Kachasu kantemba.
Plus they need to grow up and mature; their under five card Checked right on the middle line. Very healthy toddlers, but naive and speaking out of turn when adults do amazing leadership maneuvers. As seen when president Lungu ( who I only ever partially agree with; because his flaw is traveling way too much ) ate a puff adder deliciously cooked by the air force special forces and the attached that to hunger in Zambia. Forgetting that the allegiances of their three maison in Europe not only perform duties with same sex partners, but are reported to sacrifice under fives, imagine?
@ Obatala your little god hh sold with Chiluba and other traitors, Zambian mines for dirt cheap; pocketed millions and left the country with a mere grasp on its foremost ( second ) physical resource. UPND and their homosexual agenda can try Northern Ireland to govern. Zambia is just to big and to blessed to be given to sa.tans under five agents.
HH is an intolerant man who will endanger the lives of anyone who is not Tonga as well as Gay people.
I wish you could debate the substance of the argument, otherwise I will have to ask what guides your decision when you enter the sanctity of that voting booth…..That vote is not just yours, it is also for your children (if you have any), the children of your children too. So, do not make this just about yourself and how you feel.
Zambia is not ready for a Privatisation Thief to be president. Who is dreaming HAGAIN?
I think 2021 whoever will solve load shedding and water problem in Zambia should be President. isn’t Zambia tired of the good promises that brings recycled leadership???
Are you insinuating to who ever will bring the rain will be president of Zambia?
Of course trust is broken in politics. But you cannot blame the lies the PF and PRESIDENT Lungu have told on the UPND and HH. We have to be objective and look at things broadly. Loadshedding is a culmination of a lot of things, all bordering around the institutional inefficiencies of ZESCO, made worse by bad politics. And if you want more of the same as we have witnessed under the PF, then sure, go on and keep them in power. But if you want a chance at something different, then vote for the UPND.
Wait for 2021
It’s time for a new face at the helm of the party. The nation has already rejected this man. Let’s try Kambwili, he will help us win the Copperbelt and Lusaka, without which we are doomed.
Zambians are not ready for a three Maison gay supporting privatization thief. Who is only a dictator of UPND because of Sejani. Zambians might not have financial resources, but they have intellectual thinking minds. Stop with your delusions. You lost two of your stronghold seats i.e Kafue when you floated a jezebel home dozer remember? Plus the PF has grabbed more local seats from UPND, than any other time in your history. In fact if you continue like this they might grab seats in the southern province from UPND in 2021. FDD is the only way to go as opposition.
How much has Kaizer Zulu paid you to write this rubbish?
Kaizer Zulu 5.1 – If you have read my posts on this forumn in all its years, I have always spoken against clowns like your name sake Kaizer Zulu, Jean kapata, unprofessor Luo etc. Don’t forget useless smiling minister of jolly nonsense sikazwe. UPND and it’s clown MPs are equally as useless as the above mentioned. I stay consistent. Praise when it’s due, but’s most condemn both the ridiculous PF and the equally useless miserable UPND.
*mostly condemn
Stop dreaming about plot 1,clean up ur party first coz it’s too much personalized,HH hs been president for 14 years but he lamentably failed to hold any elections,hw many vice presidents has he hd,if this is not DICTATORSHIP than I don’t know what is
The reason PF will continue in power after 2021 is not because they are popular or worthy.Far from it.It is because UPND is unattractive to majority of Zambians and not worthy to be in power. UPND has failed to change it`s poor public image and public perception about itself.Apart from HH and perhaps Gary Nkombo, the UPND leadership with the likes of Kakoma,Katuka,Nalumango,Mwiimbu lacks charisma and militancy necessary for an opposition political party to attract overwhelming public support to decisively win an election .Why has the UPND, having lost elections many times, continued with the same unimpressive people at the top?Politics anywhere has no absolute morality and sometimes you need more scoundrels like Sata,Lusambo,Kambwili,Mwaliteta,Mumbi Phiri,Nsanda etc just for the simple…
You are UPND is not popular. PF will go through because of its generosity
….reason that they are scoundrels.The likes of Musokotwane,Prof. Lungwagwa,Mwiimbu are good for governing and not for winning elections.
These are statements which deceive UPND followers. Which Zambians are you talking about? Things are bad, that’s indisputable but am better off in a frying pan than jumping into the fire.
Why voting for HH and his UPND….?
HH is not option for Zambia.He is too bitter,he is a hardcore tribalist and worse more his political ambitions is generally known to satisfy Anglo American’s interest .He is a slave of Anglo American. This is a known fact.