Finally, Zambia U23 gets to test their character when they face defending champions Nigeria at the 2019 U23 AFCON.

A twist of fate at the 2017 U20 AFCON saw the then defending champions Nigeria fail to qualify and hosts Zambia go on to claim the crown in Lusaka.

But destiny in Cairo today has seen them drawn together at the 2019 U23 AFCON in Egypt where the passage to the 2020 Tokyo Olympics will be decided in Cairo from November 8-22 where the top three finishers next month will book their tickets to Japan next summer.

Cote d’Ivoire and Amajita South Africa completed Group B

Zambia and South Africa renew rivalries after Beston Chambeshi’s side beat Amajita 1-0 in the semifinals of the 2017 U20 AFCON in Lusaka en route to lifting that trophy.

But it will also be the two teams second successive meeting at the U23 AFCON s after Zambia lost 3-2 to Amajita at the same stage at the 2015 tournament in Senegal.

Meanwhile, they are no easy draws at this U23 AFCON where Africa’s marquee junior teams have all made the cut.

