Popular recording artist Pilato recently toured the United Kingdom as part of the British Government’s International Leadership Programme (ILP).

Launched in 2013, the ILP is the Foreign and Commonwealth Office’s flagship visit programme designed to create, and develop lasting relationships with future influencers who may have an impact on the UK’s global interest.

Pilato’s tour was facilitated by the British High Commission in Lusaka.

According to the High Commission, the ILP programme showcases many positives about the UK, but also allows the participant to see the honest challenges the UK face.

Pilato visited a number of places during his programme, such as touring Buckingham Palace, with the Yeoman Usher of the Black Rod who was born in Luanshya on the Copperbelt.

He also toured the Cardiff Blues rugby stadium, meet the first Minister of Wales, 10 Downing Street, The Africa Centre, BBC offices and many more.

In his remarks, Pilato said he was happy with the opportunity to visit places of significance in the UK.

“Among other things I tried to understand the challenges, the trends and the potential of Brexit. The effect of a NO DEAL brexit on the global geo political climate. Special thanks to the British Government through the Commonwealth and Foreign Office for this opportunity.”

“Yesterday was a great day. I had an opportunity to meet and chat with the Director of Government Communication services at the Lancaster House especially on how the British Government manages its communication systems. I was so interested in knowing to what extent the government influences the state owned media institutions,” Pilato said.

“Then later I visited the BBC to have a clearer understanding of their mandate and how much of government interference they experience. I also visited the number 10 on Downing Street and proceeded to visit the Metropolitan Police service,” he said.

“It was interesting to see how the officers achieve so much with less force in the execution of their work. Today I joined the Foreign and Commonwealth office staff for lunch with other International leaders and took a tour of the house.”

“One highlight for the day was a session on the world runs and discussions on systems and how interconnected the systems are.”

