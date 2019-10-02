The Lusaka Water and Sewerage Company says it will consider revising water tariffs if the adjustment in electricity tariffs will impact on its production.

Company Managing Director Jonathan Kampata says the company uses a lot of electricity to run most of its equipment and might be affected by the intended increase in electricity tariffs by Zesco.

He said should that be the case, the water utility firm will apply to the National Water Supply and Sanitation Council for possible adjustment in water tariffs.

Mr. Kampata said this will be done to enable the company meet the increased cost of production.

Zesco Limited has however postponed the plan to start importing power from South Africa.

Acting Company Managing Director Webster Musonda said some proposals that have been made to the Energy Regulation Board have not yet been finalised for them to commence imports.

Speaking when the Parliamentary committee on Energy, Water Development and Tourism toured the Kariba North Bank Power Station, Mr Musonda said the nation will be informed when the imports will commence.

